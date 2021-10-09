Taiwan: Chinese Xi Jinping promises “peaceful reunification”

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday vowed to achieve “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan, and did not directly mention the use of force after a week of tensions with the island claimed by China that raised concern international.

Taiwan responded to Xi by calling on Beijing to drop its coercion, reiterating that only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.

Democratically ruled Taiwan has come under increased military and political pressure from Beijing to accept its sovereignty, but Taipei is committed to defending its freedom.

Speaking in front of the Beijing People’s Great Palace, Xi said the Chinese people have a “glorious tradition” of opposing separatism.

“Taiwan’s separatist separatism is the biggest obstacle to the reunification of the homeland, and the most serious hidden danger for national renewal,” he said on the anniversary of the revolution that toppled the last imperial dynasty in 1911.

Peaceful “reunification” best meets the general interests of the Taiwanese people, but China will protect its sovereignty and unity, he added.

“No one should underestimate the unwavering determination of the Chinese people, their steadfast will and strong ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi said. “The historic task of the complete reunification of the homeland must and certainly will be accomplished.”

He adopted a slightly softer tone than in July, his last big speech mentioning Taiwan, in which he pledged to “crush” any attempt at formal independence. In 2019, he directly threatened to use force to bring the island under Beijing’s control.

“PROVOCATIVE STAGES”

However, the speech was poorly received in Taiwan.

The presidential office said it was an independent sovereign country, not part of the People’s Republic of China, and had clearly rejected China’s offer of “one country, two systems” to rule. the island.

“The future of the nation rests in the hands of the Taiwanese people,” the office said.

In a separate statement, China’s Mainland Affairs Council, responsible for shaping China’s policy, called on Beijing to “drop its provocative measures of intrusion, harassment and destruction” and resume talks .

A spokesperson for the US State Department reiterated Washington’s “rock solid” commitment to Taiwan and said the United States “will continue to support a peaceful resolution of the cross-strait issues, in accordance with wishes and best practices. interests of the people of Taiwan ”.

“We urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in a constructive dialogue with Taiwan,” the spokesperson said.

The Chinese Air Force has staged four consecutive days of incursions into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone starting October 1, involving nearly 150 aircraft, although those missions have since ended. Xi made no mention of the thefts.

Taiwan is officially called the Republic of China, the name of the country created in 1912 after the fall of the Qing Dynasty.

This government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war with the Communists, who created the current People’s Republic.

Taiwan marks October 10, the date of the start of China’s anti-imperial revolution, as its national holiday, and President Tsai Ing-wen to deliver keynote address in Taipei on Sunday

Tsai, speaking on Saturday night at a pre-national day reception at an air base in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan, thanked the armed forces for protecting Taiwan, but did not mention tensions with China. .

“We will continue to work hard to maintain the front lines of democracy and freedom,” she said.

China commemorates the revolution by recalling Republican leader Sun Yat-sen’s calls for patriotism, national renewal and good governance.

Xi used the speech to stress the need for “a strong force to rule the country, and that strong force is the Chinese Communist Party.”

“Without the Chinese Communist Party, there would be no new China, and therefore no rejuvenation of the Chinese people,” he said.

Xi has tightened party control in all aspects of life and is almost certain to break protocol and remain as Communist Party leader for a third term at the end of next year, when congress elects one. new management for the next five years.

(Reporting by Carlos Garcia and Yew Lun Tian; Writing and additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei, Ann Wang in Hsinchu, Taiwan and Daphne Psaledakis in Washington; Editing by William Mallard and Alistair Bell)