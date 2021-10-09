A New Confederation: Trump and Republicans have already seceded





You know who it is: Nineteen states have enacted 33 laws that make it harder for people to vote, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Fifteen states made it more difficult to request a postal vote. Four states have restricted mailing boxes. Four states have imposed more stringent signing requirements for mail-in ballots. Eight states have imposed more stringent voter identification requirements. Seven states facilitated the purging of voters from the lists. Three states reduced the number of polling stations and voting hours. Three other states reduced the number of days or hours of early voting. Five states made it more difficult for people with disabilities to vote, and two states criminalized handing out water or snacks to voters who lined up to vote.

Nineteen states have enacted a total of 106 new laws restricting a woman’s right to choose an abortion, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Twelve states have enacted outright bans on abortion, and Texas enacted a law banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, which is actually a ban on abortion since most women don’t even know not that they’re six weeks pregnant. Twenty-five states require a waiting period, usually 24 hours, before an abortion can be performed. Twelve of those states actually require women to return to a clinic twice in a two-day period before getting an abortion. Eighteen states require “counseling” before abortions, including notices of a suspected link between abortion and breast cancer, a fetus’ presumed ability to feel pain, and long-term consequences. evidence of abortion on mental health.

Twelve states have refused to expand Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act, leaving up to two million people without health insurance. Three of those states have Democratic governors who tried to get their legislatures to agree to the Medicaid expansion, but were blocked by the state legislatures. Six states that recently expanded Medicaid coverage did so only after citizens forced the issue with voting measures. All had governors and legislatures that had previously refused to extend coverage.

All of the states that have refused the expansion of Medicaid and passed restrictions on voting and abortion are controlled by the Republican Party. Many of those same states have also passed mask and vaccine bans, and nearly all have experienced more per capita cases of COVID-19, more hospitalizations and more deaths from the virus. Indeed, without any State (yet) seceding from the Union, we already live in two Americas.

One of those countries within a country, in the words of eminent lawyer and Harvard professor Laurence Tribe, “has no set of constraints, no belief in standards, no commitment to the Constitution. or the rule of law, while the other party tries to keep the rules. ”He said this Wednesday night on“ All in With Chris Hayes ”on MSNBC, while discussing the challenges we face at the the elections of 2022 and 2024 approach.

Even the subject of this show seems strange at this point, as I don’t think we are able to hold what we have always considered “elections” in this country. If politics in the United States were a game of basketball, the rules of the game and the fouls and penalties would apply to one team, the Democrats, and not the other, the Republicans. The game, in the immortal words of Donald Trump, has been “rigged”. It is not possible for the Democratic Party to win the election because the Republican Party has decided that it will not recognize the Democratic victories. The only “victories” that are “legitimate” are the Republican victories.

This is the purpose of these so-called audits. I mean, just take the Arizona “audit.” It was conducted by order of the Republican-controlled state Senate, but they did not order the entire Arizona election to be audited. No, they just ordered that one election in one county be audited: the presidential contest in Maricopa County (which includes Phoenix, by far the largest city in the state). They did not verify the races for the State Senate, which they won. They have just audited the presidential election, which their candidate lost, in the largest county won by his opponent, Joe Biden.

Similar audits are planned for other states carried by Biden: Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Republicans are trying to have another audit in Georgia, another state Trump lost. Do they audit elections won by Republicans who have run for Congress or state legislatures? No, they are not, because Republican-dominated legislatures are led by Republicans who won the election. No need for an audit!

It’s like counting all the baskets made in a game by one team and not counting those made by the other team. There is only one way to win the game: if you are part of the team whose baskets are counted, which is the Republican team. If you’re on the Democratic team, your points don’t go up on the board.

This is exactly what Donald Trump did in 2011 when he embarked on his multi-year challenge as President of Barack Obama. Trump’s “birther” campaign was the seed of what we are seeing nationally with the Republican Party today. What Trump was actually saying was that Obama couldn’t have won the game because he wasn’t on the right team. He was not with us. He was not one of us in religious terms because he was a Muslim, and he was not one of us as an American because he was not born here, he was a immigrant. Therefore, his points do not count. He’s not really our president. He is illegitimate. (To be clear, Obama is not a Muslim or an immigrant.)

Tucker Carlson’s “replacement” theory, which he now defends almost every night, is just another birth campaign like Trump’s. Browns, blacks and immigrants don’t count, and their votes aren’t good because they’re playing for the wrong team. They cannot “replace” us because they are not “real” Americans. Hitler did the same in Germany in the 1930s when he declared that the Jews were not real Germans. Then he passed the Nuremberg Laws and officially stripped Jews of their citizenship. Then he took their wealth and their businesses. Then he took their life. Republicans have already made plans to challenge birthright citizenship. It is high time to ask what they plan to do next, because they are already doing it.

The laws restricting voting that were passed in large part in Republican states apply to others, not to us. We have our identity papers because we own cars and have driving licenses. They take the bus; they don’t. Their points don’t count. We live in neighborhoods with a lot of constituencies and polling stations. They live where there are far fewer polling stations and more rules. The long queues in which they show up to vote mean that their points are not entered on the board. They don’t matter.

We don’t pass laws against vasectomies because we have cocks and we might need them. On the other hand, laws restricting or banning abortion affect women and we are not women, we are Republicans! We can do whatever we want in the game on the pitch because we are on the right team! We don’t get pronounced fault because of six weeks or 15 weeks or waiting periods, because the rules don’t apply to us, they apply to them. Our points count. Not theirs.

That’s what I mean when I say the Republicans have already seceded. It’s a white party and they are a white country with white laws, white businesses and white jobs where white votes count and others don’t. They can live in the states that make up this country, but they cannot survive there without our money. It was the same with the South before the Civil War. They lived in their states with slavery, but they couldn’t survive without the economy of the North, so they started a war. They never intended to “secede”. They intended to win and rule the new country, which would be the South at large, with slave owners in power and slavery everywhere.

That’s what Republicans and Donald Trump are doing right now. They know they cannot win a legitimate election. There’s not enough. They are therefore engaged in a war, with the aim not of winning elections, but of gaining control and exerting the power which, at least until now, had just won the elections. The Republicans can’t count on this, so they have transformed their party from a party that participates in democracy to a fascist party engaged in a takeover of the United States of America.

Democrats may or may not “win” in 2022 and 2024, but the elections are already over. Republicans have said only their votes count. Unless we get together and stick together and use our numbers to protect our democracy, we will end up living in their fascist country ruled by their dictator.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.salon.com/2021/10/09/a-new-confederacy-and-the-have-already-seceded/

