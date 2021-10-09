Turkey issues Navtex in northern Cyprus, Nicosia responds

Cyprus responded on Friday evening to a Navtex released by Turkey announcing new research from the seismic vessel Oruc Reis in northern Cyprus

According to the Cypriot News Agency (CNA), Cyprus has published an anti-Navtex notice informing that Turkish Navtex is violating its sovereign rights.

The Turkish Navtex has a low impact on the Cypriot EEZ and stretches from northern Cyprus – from Turkish-occupied Kyrenia – to Turkey.

Turkish ships in the EEZ of Cyprus

Turkey continued its provocative acts against Cyprus just days after the harassment of the research vessel Nautical Geo inside the Cypriot EEZ.

Ankara has decided to extend the Navtex it had issued to the wider region in order to block Nautical Geo research, as allowing it is tantamount to accepting that the Cypriot EEZ is there contrary to what it claims to be its own. Continental shelf.

Turkish warships have been found inside the Cypriot EEZ, in particular two frigates and a corvette.

Turkey demonstrates military might

After Friday’s Navtex announced the start of a new round of searches in Oruc Reis, northern Cyprus, the Turkish Defense Ministry posted a short video on its Twitter account demonstrating the Turkish Navy’s readiness. in the so-called “blue homeland”.

Our heroic rays are always ready for our blue homeland By our command of the naval forces, martyr Asb.Kd.Bv. The Hseyin Bulut Fiil weapons trainings were successfully held from 5 to 6 October 2021 in the Aegean Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean.#MSB #TSK pic.twitter.com/Uk60IZe1ph – Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Turkey (@tcsavunma) October 8, 2021

“Our brave men are always ready for our Blue Homeland. The Hussein Bulut live fire training exercise successfully took place from 5 to 6 October 2021 in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, ”the post said.

Turkish provocative rhetoric escalates

The past week has not been good for Turkey. The ratification of the defense agreement between Greece and France and the 63rd round of exploratory talks between Athens and Ankara was not good news for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey responded with the usual inflammatory rhetoric, raising its voice and accusing France and the United States of siding with the “provocative Greeks”.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has left open the possibility of declaring an EEZ on the Turkish continental shelf.

He has also turned against the United States over President Joe Biden’s comments against Turkey for his role in Syria.

The Turkish foreign minister said his country fined its western borders ahead of the Turkish-Libyan memorandum, stressing that those who attempt to violate this line “will be blocked, as we did with Greece and Cyprus ”.

At the same time, when asked if Turkey intends to open an EEZ in the same area that defined its continental shelf, he said that it could declare an EEZ in terms of fishing. and did not rule out the possibility of doing so soon.

Letter to the United Nations

On the day of the 63rd round of the Greece-Turkey exploratory talks, Ankara sent a letter to the UN calling for the demilitarization of the Greek islands.

In the letter, it is pointed out that, since Greece maintains a military presence on specific islands, it loses the rights deriving from the Treaties of Lausanne and Paris.

On the same day, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, on the sidelines of a meeting with his Georgian counterpart, attacked Greece, citing “provocations and violations” in the Mediterranean despite Turkish warnings, referring to the research vessel Nautical Geo in Cyprus.

At the same time, the Turkish minister called on Greece to stop “inciting others to act against Turkey”.

Commenting on the Greece-France defense deal, Akar said “Greece should not allow some countries to incite it to work against us”.