Boris Johnson flies on vacation as Brits face soaring bills, cuts and shortage crisis

The video will play automatically soon 8 to cancel

Boris Johnson has flown to the Costa del Sol as millions face soaring UK energy bills, cruel cutbacks in benefits, empty supermarket shelves and rising prices petrol

Boris Johnson is on a sunny break in Marbella … as a cloud of misery engulfs Britain.

The Prime Minister has flown to the Costa del Sol as millions face soaring UK energy bills, cruel cutbacks in benefits, empty supermarket shelves and sweeping prices. higher gasoline if they can get it.

Mr Johnson arrived on Friday and is reportedly staying in a luxury villa until Thursday.

The hillside properties around Marbella typically have private pools, chic bedrooms, and stunning countryside views.



















Picture: AFP via Getty Images)











Temperatures in Marbs, a favorite of television stars, The Only Way Is Essex, are set at 24C today.

In London it will be 18C, although angry Britons are much warmer under the collar of the embarrassing government in the face of the current supply and bill crisis.

Should the Prime Minister have gone on vacation? Give your opinion in the comments section



























A Westminster source said: It’s good that the Prime Minister is taking a break, but the timing shows how out of touch he is with ordinary Brits faced with bills, bills and more bills.

And a Spanish police source told the Sunday Mirror last night: Officially we can’t confirm, but unofficially he is in a large luxury villa on the border between Mar-bella and Benahavis.

“We have been informed that the British Prime Minister is staying and so we are all very vigilant. We know how important he is globally and what a potential target he is, so there will be additional patrols over the next few years. days.



























It was not clear whether Mr Johnson’s pregnant wife Carrie, 33, and their one-year-old son Wilfred were with him in Marbella.

Spain was on the government’s orange list, before the green and orange countries were merged into one list on Monday.

And Mr Johnson wasted no time flying away soon after the Tory conference ended, leaving the British at home to face the pain.

As it flew away, home store shelves across the country were empty, with many shoppers unable to purchase essential foods as the UK supply chain crisis continued.



















Picture: Getty Images / iStockphoto)











Some supermarket aisles were stripped of meat, fruit and frozen goods as customers purchased panic items including toilet paper and bottled water.

There were even warnings of a shortage of party favorites like Quality Street. Meanwhile, millions of households faced even tougher times as a result of the $ 20-per-week cut in Universal Credit benefits.

Mr Johnson’s trip is somewhat surprising, as a high-level government source had only said in August: PMs will be staying on vacation this year. But the same month, the PM said: We need to revive the travel industry.



Read more









Last year the Johnsons spent a summer vacation on the west coast of Scotland by renting a house on the Applecross Peninsula. And in December 2019, the Prime Minister and his then-fiancé took a luxurious winter break in Mustique, a private island in the archipelago of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The prime minister was later criticized by the MPs standards watchdog for failing to properly explain how the 15,000 vacations were funded.

Marbella, on the other hand, is also a popular spot with other top curators. Zac Goldsmith owns a large property there.













And Lord Stanley Fink, a pal of the Prime Minister, would have a place in a luxury private estate.

The station is best known as popular with people 20 and over as the cast of ITVs Towie.

Young sun worshipers often go on fad diets and then show off their bodies at beach parties in a phenomenon called No carbs before Marbs.

Downing Street was approached for comment last night.