As Prime Minister Modi’s special envoy, MoS Lekhi will travel to Serbia to attend NAM’s 60th anniversary





Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi (Photo / ANI) New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Foreign Affairs (MoS) Meenakashi Lekhi announced on Sunday that she will pay an official visit to Serbia from October 10 to 13. Lekhi will attend the high-level commemorative meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement in Serbia, as special envoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “I will be on an official visit to Serbia from 10 to 13 October 2021, as the Prime Minister’s special envoy to attend the high-level commemorative meeting marking the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement,” tweeted the Minister of The union. According to the Foreign Ministry statement, Lekhi will likely attend the meeting of women heads of delegation and foreign ministers hosted by the president of the 76th United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations House in Belgrade. The 60th anniversary of the NAM commemorative meeting is co-hosted by Alexsander Vucic, President of Serbia, and NAM President, President Aliyev of Azerbaijan. During the visit, the Defense Ministry will also hold bilateral talks with Branislav Nedimovic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture, Nebojsa Stefanovic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Maja Gojkovic, Deputy Prime Minister Minister and Minister of Culture and Information, and Tatjana Matic, who is the Minister of Commerce, Tourism and Telecommunications, according to the statement. The first NAM Conference was held in Belgrade in 1961 and provides an opportunity to reflect on how the Movement can respond more effectively to complex global challenges, guided by its founding principles of mutual respect, solidarity and cooperation. India and Serbia have historically enjoyed close and friendly relations. A bilateral cultural exchange program (PEC) will also be signed during the visit to further strengthen cooperation in the fields of culture and the arts. The Defense Ministry will give a lecture on “The Structure of the Judicial System in India” at the Faculty of Law of the University of Belgrade, according to the statement. During the visit, Lekhi will also officially unveil the bust of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Belgrade. In addition, she will interact with members of the Indian community and friends from India, and also visit Matica Srpska, the oldest Serbian literary, cultural and scientific society, and discuss ways to improve cooperation with institutions in India. (ANI)

