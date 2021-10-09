Xi pushes for peaceful reunification with Taiwan





By Wu Huizhong / AP, TAIPEI

Chinese President Xi Jinping () said yesterday that a peaceful reunification of Taiwan and China is in Beijing’s interest, despite increased military threats against the nation. Xi spoke at an official celebration in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing which largely focused on the need for the Chinese Communist Party to continue to lead China as the country gains strength and influence. The reunification of the nation must be achieved, and certainly will be achieved, Xi said before an audience of politicians, military personnel and others gathered in the huge chamber that serves as the seat of China’s ceremonial legislature. Photo: AP Reunification in a peaceful manner is most in the general interest of the Chinese nation, including compatriots from Taiwan, he added. He also warned of foreign interference in Taiwan after a Pentagon official confirmed that US special operations forces have been quietly training Taiwanese troops for months. The Taiwan issue is purely China’s internal affair and does not allow any outside interference, he said. Xis’ remarks came just days after the Chinese military dispatched a record number of military jets to fly to Taiwan in exercises that Taipei called a threat. In four days, starting last week, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has flown fighter jets, bombers and early warning planes 149 times towards Taiwan, the largest maneuver involving 52 planes. This year’s Double Ten National Day celebrations in Taiwan will feature a rare display of military equipment, including missiles, and a performance of fighter jets to be held today in the Presidential Office building in Taipei. This marks the first inclusion of military hardware in the country’s official celebrations in years, and the first since President Tsai Ing-wen () took office in 2016. Local media coverage of rehearsals of the celebration showed large missile launchers circling the streets of Taipeis, although the missiles were not directly visible. In the past, the government has kept its missile capabilities out of public view to avoid sounding provocative, said Kuo Yu-jen (), a defense studies expert at the Institute for National Policy Research. Taipei believes it must demonstrate that Taiwan has the ability to deter the Chinese threat as Beijing grows too authoritarian, Kuo said. Previous celebrations included choreographed performances by military police on motorcycles and Taiwan Air Force flyovers. However, missiles were not part of these screens. I think it’s to boost the morale of Taiwanese, said Fan Shih-ping (), professor of political science at National Taiwan Normal University. Tsai placed greater emphasis on national defense than his predecessor, Ma Ying-jeou () of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), by initiating a revitalization of the country’s shipbuilding industry and launching a construction program of submarines at the national level. She also instituted reforms in the military, including improving benefits for military personnel and increasing the quality of food served in messes. National Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng () told lawmakers on Wednesday that the situation with China was the most serious in the 40 years that I enlisted. Chiu later told reporters that he believed China would have full capabilities to invade Taiwan by 2025. AFP Supplementary Reports

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/front/archives/2021/10/10/2003765833 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos