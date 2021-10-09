Follow “raj dharma” and dismiss Ajay Mishra: from Congress to Prime Minister Modi





Congress urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to follow “raj dharma” and immediately dismiss Union Minister of State for the Interior Ajay Kumar Mishra to “help restore India to glory. and its democracy ”. Congress spokesman Pawan Khera said the country and its democracy had suffered a heavy blow after farmers were allegedly run over under the SUV belonging to the Union minister. He said it was only after pressure from Congress that the government questioned the son of Union Minister Ashish Mishra, who is cited as an accused in the FIR for allegedly crashing his SUV against farmers who protested Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri. Read also | Lakhimpur Kheri: the Congress will organize a “maun vrat” demonstration on Monday Four farmers are believed to have died after the SUV crushed them and four others were killed in the violence that followed the incident. Khera alleged that the power of Uttar Pradesh and the central governments only applied to the poor, the weak and the helpless and not the powerful and this is the reason why the son of the Union Minister n has not yet been arrested. He urged Prime Minister Modi to follow “raj dharma”, saying that as chief minister he ignored the advice of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee after riots broke out in Gujarat in 2002. Read | Lakhimpur case: the son of MoS Ajay Mishra interviewed by the SIT Khera also claimed that Vajpayee as prime minister wrote a letter to the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh against Mishra asking for action. The congressional leader, however, did not specify what it was. “The advice to follow raj dharma, the advice given by Atal Ji to follow raj dharma was rejected by two people, one of them is an Indian prime minister and the other is the minister of state of inside, ”he told reporters. “If the Prime Minister has any sense of responsibility to protect and maintain our democracy, he must immediately sack the Minister of State for the House. Only in this way can we restore the lost glory of our democracy. It should follow “raj dharma”. “We demand to dismiss this minister immediately, the image of India, we are all very aware of the image of our country, the image of India is plunging,” Khera said. Watch the latest DH videos here:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/national-politics/follow-raj-dharma-and-sack-ajay-mishra-congress-to-pm-modi-1039107.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos