Armenian Assembly urges US to reject Turkey’s request to buy F-16 fighter jets – Panorama





The Armenian Assembly of America (Assembly) opposes the sale of 40 F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, pointing out that it was the same aircraft used against the Armenian people in the Artsakh war of 44 days, last fall, launched by Azerbaijan with the full support of Turkey. Satellite images confirm that F-16 fighters were secretly deployed to Azerbaijan before the war, which also saw extensive use of Turkish strike drones against the Armenian people in Artsakh, the assembly said. noted. According to numerous media outlets, the billion-dollar deal is in the process of selling military equipment overseas and will need to be approved by the US State Department and Congress, both of which have the power to block the sale. “Congress and the American people know that the Erdogan regime in Turkey has become not only an unreliable ally, but also a treacherous danger to American interests and human rights in the region and the world,” said Assembly Co-Presidents Van Krikorian and Anthony Barsamian. “Using F-16s to advance genocidal attacks on Christian Armenians in partnership with the autocratic Aliyev regime in Azerbaijan is not something the United States should be promoting. “ This latest move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan comes after Turkey was barred from purchasing more than 100 F-35 advanced stealth fighter jets in response to Ankara’s acquisition of Russian S-400 missile defense systems, this which resulted in US sanctions. While the United States has warned Erdogan to stop buying additional Russian weapons, he has publicly indicated that he will buy another set of S-400s. During a recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi, Erdogan called Turkish military cooperation with Russia “of the utmost importance”. Additionally, while in New York for the United Nations General Assembly last month, Erdogan told CBS News’s Margaret Brennan in an interview that he would continue to acquire Russian defense systems and that “no one cannot get involved in this “. He added: “In the future, no one will be able to interfere in terms of what kind of defense systems we acquire, from what country to what level. No one can interfere with this. We are the only ones to make such decisions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2021/10/09/Armenian-Assembly-US/2578926

