Boris Jonson plans to hold another winter election hoping to repeat 2019’s success





Boris Johnson plans to hold the next general election in winter because he believes it would hurt Labor’s chances of victory, according to a report. It would be held in November or December 2023, four years after leading the Tories to an 80-seat majority. Labor is struggling to get their people out more than us, which gives us an advantage, a cabinet source told the Mirror. And we think people will start to see the results of the Prime Minister’s leveling program with roads and houses being built in the Midlands and the north. Oliver Dowden, chairman of the Conservative Party, was questioned earlier in the week whether an election in 2023 was due. He said: The Prime Minister told me to make sure the Conservative Party machine is ready to go for an election whenever it comes up. He said the government was focused on making sure we deliver to the British people and not speculating on the elections. Under current law, the prime minister would need two-thirds majority support in parliament to hold early elections. But the Commons recently passed a bill that would repeal the 2011 law on fixed-term parliaments. If passed by the Lords, the bill would grant the prime minister the right to call elections at his discretion. The 2019 election campaign saw canvassers go door-to-door in the wind and rain on gloomy winter evenings. When polling day arrived, it was the rainiest on record, but predictions that the weather would cause voter turnout to drop have been proven wrong. The turnout was 67.3%, down just 1.5% from the sunny vote of 2017 and higher than the previous four elections of the 21st century. A winter 2023 election would only be the second of the post-war years. But they were not uncommon before five of the ten elections between 1900 and 1935 were held in winter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/next-election-winter-2023-boris-johnson-b1935534.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos