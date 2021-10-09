Prime Minister Khan protects national interest while dealing with the United States





Monitoring Desk: Pakistan must not become the scapegoat for US failures in Afghanistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a clear and categorical position on this issue which represents public opinion.

This was observed on a PTV current affairs program Sochna Hoga hosted by Dr Sajjad Bokhari which was attended by former Ambassador Najamul Saqib, Brigadier (retd) Shahid Jhanghir and the foreign affairs expert based in Prague Shazia Anwer Cheema.

Referring to the Afghanistan Counterterrorism, Oversight and Accountability Act which was introduced by Sen. Jim Risch, a senior member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, participants said it was a clear attempt to block the Pakistan as an accomplice and supporter of the Taliban and the reason due to Failure of US forces.

“This law will allow those who investigate the reasons for the breaches who are themselves blamed for their breach by Senate committees and their resignations have been requested.” How would they conduct an impartial investigation when they are accusing them of the same failure? Isn’t that a conflict of interest under the Act? »Commented the participants.

“Pakistan needs to work with the United States because it is a former ally of the 1950s and has always supported the United States whenever necessary. We were a non-NATO member in war or terror and protect US interests in the region in the past as members of ASETO and CENTO. We had been subjected to American sanctions in the 90s, but we stood by the United States again in 2001. Why does the United States meddle in relations with an old, witnessed ruse? Asked experts.

They were of the view that Pakistan recently played the historic role in evacuating US allies from Kabul and that the US should appreciate Pakistan instead of putting more pressure on it because more pressure on Pakistan will not be in favor of the United States. The participants were of the opinion that the relations between Pakistan and China could not be compromised compared to the American-Pakistani relations which had known turbulence and Pakistan did not want to jeopardize its relations with the United States but still wanted a balance between China and the United States.

The reason is expected to prevail in the United States now due to changing global scenarios. Now even the West no longer trusts the United States as it once did. Why does the United States want to spoil relations with its allies including Pakistan? participants asked a question.

Shazia Anwer Cheema was of the opinion that the lobbies against President Biden are also behind attempts to spoil the United States’ relations with its former allies and that India is firming up behind the lobbying against Pakistan for the introduction of the Afghan Counterterrorism, Surveillance and Accountability Law.

Ambassador (retired) Najamul Saqib was of the opinion that Pakistan should not send any signal that it (Pakistan) does not want good relations with the United States because the United States is a reality and a superpower of the world and we needed the United States on many international levels. forums and Pakistan must reestablish good relations with Washington.

Brigadier (ret’d) Shahid Jhanghir was of the opinion that Pakistan must act as an independent and secure state and the position taken by Prime Minister Imran Khan on several issues related to US-Pakistan relations is an honorable position of a Honorable state. He was of the view that the United States should accept that there is a dynamic and honorable new leadership in Pakistan that is not ready to compromise on national interests.

