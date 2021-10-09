Politics
Chinese President insists on “reunification” of Taiwan, avoids threat of force
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday that he would achieve “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan, but avoided addressing any use of Obligate concerns after a week of tensions with the island.
Chinese People’s Liberation Army flew 56 planes off Taiwan’s southwest coast on Monday, setting a new record and capping four days of sustained pressure involving 149 flights. All were in international airspace, but prompted the Taiwanese defense forces to respond and raised concerns that any misstep could cause an unintentional escalation.
HONG KONG UNIVERSITY SAYS PILLAR OF SHAME STATUE HONORING TIANAMEN SQUARE MUST DESCEND
Xis’ speech on Saturday underscored China’s “glorious tradition” of opposing separation in a notable step backwards from the stronger promise in july to “crush” any attempt at formal independence.
“Taiwan’s separatist separatism is the greatest obstacle to the reunification of the motherland and the most serious hidden danger to national renewal,” Xi said on the anniversary of the revolution that ended the imperial China. He stressed that “reunification” is in the best interests of the Taiwanese people and that China will protect its sovereignty and unity, according to him. Reuters.
CHINA BASES US ON SUBMARINE IN SOUTH CHINA SEA AFTER COLLISION WITH UNKNOWN OBJECT
“No one should underestimate the unwavering determination of the Chinese people, their steadfast will and strong ability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi said. “The historic task of the complete reunification of the homeland must and certainly will be accomplished.”
China took center stage a week after Chinese air force activity and an incident in which a US nuclear submarine hit an object while submerged in the South China Sea. In addition, the Wall Street Journal reported this week that a contingent of special operations and US marine forces was operating secretly from Taiwan in an attempt to train the local army and improve the nation’s defenses.
THE CIA FORMING A MISSION TO FIGHT CHINA, THE MOST IMPORTANT GEOPOLITICAL THREAT WE FACE
Xi’s most recent speech hit Taiwan in a tone expected to be mediocre, with the presidential office issuing a clear rebuke.
“The future of the nation is in the hands of the Taiwanese people,” the office said.
In a separate statement, China’s Mainland Affairs Council, responsible for shaping China’s policy, called on Beijing to “drop its provocative measures of intrusion, harassment and destruction” and resume talks .
