Turkish court keeps civil rights activist in prison despite pressure from the EU | News | DW





A Turkish court on Friday ordered civil society leader Osman Kavala to be kept behind bars on charges he said were based on “conspiracy theories,” four years after he was jailed without conviction. The Paris-born businessman and philanthropist faces charges related to anti-government protests in 2013 and a failed military coup in 2016. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ordered his release in December 2019. What happened at the hearing? American and European diplomats attended the trial which included a group of football supporters believed to have been part of the 2013 protests. About 35 of the 52 accused in two separate cases combined into one were present in the courtroom. Kavala has been accused of allegedly attempting to overthrow the Turkish government and of spying. He faces a 20-year prison sentence without parole if convicted. 64-year-old Kavala himself denied the charges, calling them “defamatory” and “an attempted assassination against my dignity”. “It’s totally devoid of evidence, just like the espionage charge that was fabricated later,” he told the court. “What is striking about the charges against me is not simply that they are not based on any evidence,” he said. “These are claims of a fantastic nature based on conspiracy theories beyond the bounds of reason.” Acquitted for protest, then charged with participating in a “coup” instead At the end of the hearing, the Istanbul court set a new hearing for November 26, Kavala having ordered to remain behind bars until that date. The European Parliament’s rapporteur on Turkey, Nacho Sanchez, said Friday’s session was “a missed opportunity for the authorities to honor their international commitments”. Turkey risks sanctions, if not exclusion, of the 47 members of the Council of Europe at its next meeting on November 30, unless Kavala is released. Human rights groups and some Western governments view his detention as part of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s crackdown on dissent. Kavala was initially allowed in February 2020 to be part of the national protests that started at Istanbul’s Gezi Park in 2013. But he was immediately re-arrested for allegedly supporting the 2016 coup attempt Turkey blames on US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. An appeals court later overturned Gezi Park’s acquittals, paving the way for Friday’s trial. Mass arrests were common in the aftermath of Gezi’s protests, and even more so in the months and years after the alleged coup attempt, when Turkey jailed nearly 80,000 suspected Gulen supporters and suspended or fired around 150,000 public sector workers accused of links to the group. . A recent US State Department report named suspicious deaths of people in custody, enforced disappearances, torture and arbitrary arrests as the most pressing human rights issues for Turkey, a member of the ‘NATO. Turkish authorities hit dissidents hard after failed July 2016 coup jc / msh (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/turkey-court-keeps-civil-rights-activist-in-jail-despite-eu-pressure/a-59453107 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos