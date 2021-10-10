Boris’ cabinet has bitterly divided over how to stop energy spikes that cause more financial misery





BORIS Johnson is facing a Cabinet reaction to the gas-fueled cost of living crisis. Ministers are bitterly divided on how to stop the energy hikes that are causing more financial hardship for struggling families. 1 Boris Johnson faces Cabinet reaction to gas-fueled cost of living crisis Credit: Simon Jones The big conservatives are also worried about rising wages causing inflation to increase without raising productivity levels. A furious high minister said: It’s all fur coat and no pants and there’s a cold wind approaching. Another minister criticized the lack of a focused strategy presented at the annual party rally in Manchester this week. They said: it starts to melt like an ice crime on a summer day. It’s one thing to talk about higher wages, but if it’s just higher wages to produce the same thing as before, that means inflation. To get higher wages, you need professional training, investment in modern technology to improve it. A decision on levies on gas bills to finance low-carbon heating could come in the next fortnight, with reports indicating that gas bills could remain significantly higher. The ministers want to end the so-called price distortions with an option to move green levies on electricity bills and put them on gas bills. Record gas prices were recorded earlier this month, with those on the default tariffs rising from 139 to 1,277. The next review will take place in February and go into effect in April of next year. Meanwhile, Environment Minister George Eustice said this week that changes could be made to address labor shortages. He said this week that adjustments could be made to language skills to attract more butchers to slaughterhouses. He added: But where things don’t quite work out, we were always looking to refine that and keep it under review. Boris Johnson said in his address to party supporters this week that he wanted to create a high-wage economy rather than reaching the old lever of uncontrolled migration. ADVOCACY OF THE ENERGY CAP FOR BUSINESS EXECUTIVES Energy price caps must be imposed to help companies cope with soaring costs, industry executives say. Price caps should be introduced on the energy bills of small and medium-sized enterprises with less than 250 employees. Whitehall officials are in contact with business groups on how to deal with rising global prices and discussions are continuing. A similar price cap is already in place for households. The UK Chamber of Commerce’s Winter Plan for Businesses explained how the UK has reached a crisis point. Claire Walker, the organization’s co-executive director, said: There are clear arguments for creating an energy price cap for SMEs. Government prepares for gas prices to remain high in the “long term”, says minister

