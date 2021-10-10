Bill Maher offers ‘grim prediction’ for 2024 election, suggests Capitol riot was a warm-up





TV host Bill Maher predicted on Friday the role former President Donald Trump could have ahead of the 2024 presidential election and suggested the rioters on Capitol Hill would return stronger than they were on January 6 .

On his Real Time with Bill Maher show, Maher offered his “grim prediction” of a “slow coup” that he believes Trump is currently preparing to attempt to take over the White House. This includes Trump trying to win the Republican nomination and announcing his candidacy for president.

“I’ve been saying this ever since he lost. He’s like a shark, it’s not gone, he’s just gone to sea. But in fact, he’s been eating people quietly the whole time. By eating people. , I mean he methodically purged the Republican Party of anyone who voted for his impeachment or disagreed that he is the rightful leader of the Seven Kingdoms, ”Maher said.

He also suggested that Trump supporters who raided the Capitol on Jan.6 would come back stronger amid a potential wave of violence that would erupt nationwide if Trump won the 2024 race and vice-president. President Kamala Harris, in response, decides to “reject the election results” – a move that Maher said Trump supporters wanted former Vice President Mike Pence to make when President Joe Biden won in 2020.

“The ding dongs that ransacked the Capitol last year? It was like when Al Qaeda tried to destroy the World Trade Center, the first time with a van. It was a joke. But the next time they came back with planes, ”Maher said. noted.

Maher believed Trump supporters would get stronger as the former president resumes holding large rallies “which [will] become increasingly angry and threatening, as Trump indulges in his love of inciting violence. “

“And yet 2024 is coming and Democrats see it as a normal election year, they live in a dream world where their choice of candidate matters, their policies matter, the number of votes they get counts, none of that. I’m not even predicting who the Democratic candidate will be because it doesn’t matter, ”Maher said.

“But even if they win, Trump will not accept it,” but this time his allegations of electoral fraud “will be fully accepted by the cronies he is installing right now,” he added.

TV host Bill Maher predicts that former President Trump is currently planning a “slow blow” by gaining so many supporters in an attempt to potentially take over the White House in 2024. Above, Trump arrives at Trump Tower in Manhattan on August 22 in New York City. Photo by James Devaney / GC Images

Although Maher suggests the former president is trying to make allies to support his potential plan to win the 2024 presidential election, Trump has recently had less influence among conservatives, including in his own party.

A poll released last month found Republican voter support for Trump fell to 26.2% in September, from 46% in July. The poll, conducted by GOP pollster Carter Wrenn on behalf of former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s super PAC, showed the former president was tied with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for support in 2024.

“These numbers are likely to shock Donald Trump,” Bolton said in a statement about the poll. “After 20 years in Afghanistan, it is clear that the Americans are unhappy to leave as we did. Voters were smart enough to see that President Trump started the pullout and legitimized the Taliban through negotiations . “

Bolton continued, “Biden bears responsibility for the last embarrassing moments and his corresponding drop in support reflects this, but it is not lost on anyone that Trump, like Biden, wanted to step down and shares the responsibility for the failure. National security matters to voters, especially when failure carries greater risk, so you rightly see Conservatives quickly considering options other than Donald Trump. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/bill-maher-offers-dark-prediction-2024-election-suggests-capitol-riot-was-warmup-1637335 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos