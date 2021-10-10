Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Launch Congress 2022 Poll Campaign with Kisan Nyaya Yatra | Varanasi News





VARANASI: Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will sound the party’s trumpet for the 2022 UP assembly elections at the Kisan Nyaya Yatra rally to be held at Jagatpur Inter College on Sunday. With all arrangements for the proposed gathering finalized, a large group of congressional leaders and office officials have already reached the city. Speaking to reporters on the eve of Priyankas Varanasi’s visit, Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu said: To ensure the farmers killed by the BJP leader and the son of Union ministers in Lakhimpur Kheri, The party will launch a movement at the rally, after which the party will ensure that this movement reaches every village, locality, market and assembly area in the state. He said the party movement will continue until justice is served to the families of the farmers killed. Targeting the BJP-led state government on the Lakhimpur Kheri episode, Lallu said it was surprising that a government that bulldozed demolitions and displayed posters of criminals during minor incidents, be discreet about the murder of farmers. The government should say when it will release the posters of the accused Lakhimpur Kheri, Lallu questioned alleging that the BJP central and state governments were doing their best to protect the accused and the minister’s son. Alleging that UP faces a jungleraj as criminals fearlessly roamed after committing a crime, Lallu alleged that instead of taking action against the criminals, the government stood by their side. It is difficult to understand what message this government wants to send to the people by sending a summons to a murder accused instead of arresting him, Lallu said. More shocking was that when Priyanka was heading to Lakhimpur Kehri to meet the bereaved families of the slain farmers, she was arrested and held in detention for over 40 hours, Lallu said while demanding the minister’s dismissal and arrest. immediate effect of all defendants. Earlier, former Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari as well as many party leaders also arrived in Jagatpur to take stock of preparations. He said, Anyone who wants to save the Constitution, farmers and the interests of ordinary people should attend the rally on Sunday. Many senior party leaders including National Secretaries Rajesh Tiwari and Bajirao Khade, former MP Dr Rajesh Mishra, former Minister Ajay Rai, Digvijay Singh, Imran Khan and others were also found busy preparing for the show. of Sunday.

