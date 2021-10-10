Xi Jinping says reunification with Taiwan “will be achieved”





Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday said “peaceful reunification” with Taiwan “will and can be achieved,” as tensions between Beijing and Taipei soared days after record number of fighter jets Chinese passed through the Democratic Island air defense zone. Autonomous Taiwan, which has never officially declared independence, lives under constant threat of invasion by China, which considers the island its territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary. . “Achieving national reunification by peaceful means serves the best interests of the nation as a whole, including our brothers in Taiwan,” Xi said in a speech marking the 110th anniversary of a revolution that ended millennia. imperial regime and led to the founding of the Republic. from China. A large portrait of Sun Yat-sen, the Western-trained physician who founded the Republic of China, which remains Taiwan’s official name, dominated the stage as Xi spoke. Sun led the overthrow of the Qing Empire in 1911, considered the forerunner of the eventual Communist revolution, making him one of the few figures revered on both sides of the Taiwan Strait. “The full reunification of our country will be and can be achieved,” Xi said. He also warned of foreign interference in Taiwan after a Pentagon official confirmed that US special operations forces have been quietly training Taiwanese troops for months. “The Taiwan issue is purely an internal Chinese affair and does not allow any outside interference,” he said. “No one should underestimate the steadfast resolve of the Chinese people, their unwavering will and their formidable ability to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said. – Pressure increase – Beijing has stepped up pressure on Taipei since the 2016 election of President Tsai Ing-wen, who considers the island “already independent”. “Taiwan’s independence is the biggest obstacle to homeland reunification and a grave hidden danger,” Xi warned. “Those who forget their origins, betray the homeland or divide the country never find a good end and will inevitably be looked down upon by the people and judged by history.” Tsai is due to speak Sunday at an event commemorating the 1911 revolution, one of the few events that unites China and Taiwan. Taiwan’s defense minister said on Wednesday that military tensions with China were at their highest in four decades, after around 150 Chinese fighter jets – a record number – made inroads into the air defense zone of Taiwan in recent days. Xi’s comments come after Britain sent a warship through the Taiwan Strait last week, challenging Beijing’s claim to the sensitive waterway, and a French delegation visited Taiwan despite China’s warnings. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Friday rebuked comments made by French delegation member Alain Richard, who called Taiwan a “country” during a speech Thursday. Zhao said Richard, a former French defense minister, made the remarks “out of personal interest to undermine relations between China and France,” adding that his use of the term “country” had “flagrantly violated” international practice “.

