Pro-Trump Senate candidate Josh Mandel suggests ‘liberal forces’ behind pandemic, Capitol riot





Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel has expressed support for conspiracy theories that “liberal forces” and possibly “deep state” were behind the COVID-19 pandemic , the anti-racism protests in 2020 and the attack on the United States Capitol which was actually carried out by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Mandel has expressed strong pro-Trump views and has already been endorsed by former legal counsel to the former president, Jenna Ellis. The GOP Senate hopeful made his conspiratorial remarks during a recent interview with American Media Periscope.

He said that with regard to “the coronavirus, [the] January 6 [Capitol riot] and the whole BLM [Black Lives Matter] and the Antifa riots and looting – I think a lot of this stuff was organized operations and a lot of it was funded by [liberal billionaire George] Soros and the liberal forces of money. “

Mandel continued, saying his “assumption is that the Deep State was also heavily involved in many of these operations.”

Ohio Republican Senate candidate Josh Mandel has suggested that “liberal forces” were behind the Jan. 6 pro-Trump attack on the U.S. Capitol. In this photo, a crowd of pro-Trump rioters raise placards and flags on Capitol grounds January 6 in Washington, DC Jon Cherry / Getty Images

Barbara Comstock, a Republican who once served Virginia in the House of Representatives from 2015 to 2019, criticized Mandel’s comments in a tweet on Saturday.

“I don’t think @JoshMandelOhio really believes it. But he’s saying it because he thinks promoting conspiracies will earn him the nomination – which is worse and makes him both unfit and ineligible,” Comstock wrote.

I don’t think @JoshMandelOhio really believes in it. But he says so because he thinks promoting conspiracies will earn him the nomination – which is worse and makes him both unfit and ineligible https://t.co/Yw3Gv1hyS4

– Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) October 9, 2021

A number of pro-Trump Republicans have falsely claimed that the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was in fact carried out by left-wing groups. This claim has no basis in fact. The rioters were Trump supporters and some even defended themselves in court saying they were just doing what they thought the then president wanted them to do.

The Black Lives Matter and antifa protests began en masse following the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Floyd, an unarmed black man, has become an icon of left-wing protest movements that have sparked large-scale protests against racism and police brutality.

Conservatives have long blamed Soros for a whole host of political problems. The billionaire has donated large sums to a number of liberal causes in the United States and Europe in a stated effort to encourage stronger democracies. Defenders of Soros, who is Jewish, said critics of him often use anti-Semitic tropes – that wealthy Jews use their money and influence to control the world.

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the new virus is known to have first appeared in Wuhan, China. Although some conspiracy theorists have claimed that the Liberals helped create the pandemic with China in an attempt to bring Democrats to power, this claim is baseless and unsupported by evidence. Some scientists believe the virus may have leaked from a lab in China, but many also believe COVID-19 developed through a natural process in nature.

Newsweek reached out to Mandel’s campaign for further comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/pro-trump-senate-candidate-josh-mandel-suggests-liberal-forces-behind-pandemic-capitol-riot-1637331 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos