Politics
“Rashford on the ball as Boris Johnson mocks nation crisis”
I am criticized for oblique / archaic references in this column.
It’s a shame, because this time it’s about comedy and Manchester, and I wanted to start with a Ken Goodwin gag.
It’s a good joke about a horse collapsing in Piccadilly, but I listen to the comments and jokes from the ’70s are now strictly off limits.
That’s a shame. I don’t know if you remember Mr. Goodwin, who passed away in 2012, but he was a staple of The Comedians back then. Famous for his nervous, stuttering style, but a very good, gentle comedian.
It’s all in the character, the way I tell the jokes, he once said, I’m just Simple Simon. I come all nervous and shy, and most of the spectators laugh at me before I say a word.
Which is ideal for a comedy turn but not what one looks for in a Prime Minister.
I don’t know if you watched Mr Johnson last week as he took the stage in Manchester to deliver his breakthrough conference performance.
You probably haven’t. I, once again, had to do it.
There were, to be fair to whoever wrote it, a few decent jokes. More than some, in fact. They kept coming.
At that point, the horror of it dawned on me, this speech was just jokes.
No policies, no reference to social protection, no mention of the sudden reduction in universal credit that his government had just decreed.
Just a 45 minute act that could have been done at a golf club, a corporate retreat, or the wedding of someone you don’t like.
Meanwhile, a day later and a few miles outside of the city, current opposition leader Marcus Rashford delivered his own speech as he proudly received an honorary degree from Manchester United.
(
Picture:
University of Manchester)
He said: Yesterday millions of families across the UK lost a lifeline and a way to stay afloat, which could push child poverty down to one in three children. For this reason, today is bittersweet.
There is no longer any real competition, is there?
The nature of this PM begins to appear. It was never built for the crisis.
He’s a good time guy, and now is not a good time.
It will get harder too. It’s not one of those things that you can laugh your way around.
Whether this dawns on the country at large or not, I’m not sure.
He still has chances of winning the next election, but those chances are growing longer with every empty shelf, every death from Covid, every canceled rail project, every flash of Russian money.
Christmas, let me tell you, you better be good.
Otherwise, Mr Johnson will have to rely on this increasingly tired act to get it through.
The misconception is that he’s the type of guy you’d like to have a pint with.
Let me tell you: he’s not.
To be fair to him, very few politicians are the kind of guy you’d like to have a pint with.
Ken Goodwin, on the other hand, would have been a joy: I got on the bus in Manchester the other day and said to the driver, are you pulling over at the Imperial? He said: What about my money?
Beautiful.
Last mention of Ken, I promise. But they don’t write them like that anymore.
Sources
2/ https://todayuknews.com/news/rashford-on-the-ball-as-vacuous-boris-johnson-laughs-off-the-nations-crises/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]