Trump attacks Texas Republican House speaker by comparing him to Mitch McConnell





Former President Donald Trump attacked Republican Texas House of Representatives Speaker Dade Phelan on Saturday, comparing him to U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and threatening the possibility of backing a main challenger.

Trump’s statement came from the fact that Phelan did not insist on attempting to pass Texas State Senate Bill 47 (SB 47), which would allow party officials to advance audits of county, including the results of the 2020 presidential election. Although SB 47 has been passed by the state Senate, audit legislation is currently not on the House’s agenda. of the State for the legislative session.

“The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, Dade Phelan, is another Mitch McConnell. He is not fighting for the people of Texas. floor, ”Trump said in a statement shared by his spokesperson Liz Harrington.

NEW!

“The Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, Dade Phelan, is another Mitch McConnell. He is not fighting for the people of Texas. floor … pic.twitter.com/WqBiP6JyR4

– Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 9, 2021

Former President Said Texas Republicans “Tired of Phelan’s Weak RINO [Republican in name only] leadership at the State House. He concluded his criticism by leaving open the possibility of approving a main challenger against Phelan if he did not comply with his request.

“If that doesn’t pass soon, we can’t wait to see him in the Texas primary. It will happen one way or another!” Trump said.

Trump has repeatedly attacked McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, following the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and his subsequent impeachment trial. McConnell declined to vote to condemn Trump, saying it was unconstitutional to do so since the former president was removed from office at the time of the vote. However, he condemned Trump and blamed him directly for the violence committed by his supporters.

“There is no doubt – none – that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day. No doubt about it. The people who stormed this building believed they were acting according to the the wishes and instructions of their president, ”McConnell said. after the dismissal of the Senate.

“The leader of the free world cannot spend weeks screaming that dark forces are robbing our country and then feign surprise when people believe him and do reckless things,” said the GOP leader.

Trump quickly responded with a statement attacking the Republican lawmaker.

“Mitch is an austere, sullen, smileless political hack, and if Republican senators stay with him, they won’t win anymore. He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our country. If necessary and appropriate. , I will support the main rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our America First policy, ”said the former president at the time.

Texas SB 47 would give all state or county party officials the power to trigger mandatory reviews of the November 2020 election. Although Trump won in Texas by more than 630,000 votes, the former president and his allies continue to claim without basis that the elections were “rigged” in favor of President Joe Biden across the country. No evidence has been presented to support this extraordinary claim.

Former President Donald Trump threatened to back a main challenger against Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan (R-Beaumont) in a statement on Saturday. In this photo, Phelan hammers his hammer during the Special Session of the 87th Legislature in the State House Chamber at the State Capitol on July 8 in Austin, Texas. Tamir Kalifa / Getty Images

On the contrary, dozens of election lawsuits brought by Trump and his supporters have failed in state and federal courts. Even judges appointed by the former president and other Republicans have dismissed the claims. Audits and recounts in major battlefield states, including areas where the election was overseen by pro-Trump Republicans, reaffirmed Biden’s victory.

Former United States Attorney General William Barr, who was widely regarded as one of Trump’s most loyal cabinet members, said last December that there was “no evidence” of a widespread fraud that would alter election results.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said last year that the election was “the safest in American history.” The federal agency, which was then headed by a person appointed by Trump, noted that there was “no evidence that a voting system suppressed or lost votes, altered votes or was compromised in any way. way either “.

Newsweek reached out to Phelan’s office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

