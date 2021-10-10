Turkish court decides to keep main philanthropist in prison | Ap-top-news

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) An Istanbul court ruled again on Friday to keep a prominent Turkish philanthropist in prison in defiance of repeated calls by Europe’s top human rights organization and its judiciary to his release.

Businessman and civil rights activist Osman Kavala, 64, who has been behind bars for around four years, is accused of trying to overthrow the Turkish government during the 2013 nationwide protests that started at Gezi Park from Istanbul. He was also charged with spying and attempting to overthrow the government in a failed military coup in 2016.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled in favor of Kavalas’ release in December 2019, but Turkish authorities ignored him, keeping Kavala in prison since his arrest in November 2017.

Last month, the 47-member Council of Europe of which Turkey is a member said it would initiate infringement proceedings against Ankara, unless Kavala is released before its next committee of ministers meeting in November. The infringement proceedings could result in punitive measures against Turkey, including its possible suspension from the organization that promotes democracy and human rights.

Kavala faces a life sentence without parole if convicted. The businessman has dismissed all charges against him while human rights groups denounced the case against him as politically motivated.

On Friday, Kavala called the allegations that he participated in the attempted coup libel and attempted assassination against my dignity.

It is totally devoid of evidence, as is the espionage charge that was fabricated later, he said, according to his defense statement posted on his website.

What is striking about the charges against me is not only that they are not based on any evidence, he continued. These are claims of a fantastic nature based on conspiracy theories beyond the bounds of reason.

The panel of judges ruled that Kavalas maintained the imprisonment and adjourned the trial until November 26.

Kavala was initially on trial along with 15 other defendants, including journalist Can Dundar and actor Mehmet Ali Alaboara. The number of defendants has since risen to 52, after courts merged the Gezi Park trial with the attempted coup trial as well as the trial of 35 Besiktas football supporters who participated to demonstrations.

Lawyers representing Besiktas fans walked out of the courtroom on Friday after the separation of cases requests were dismissed.

Kavala and eight of his co-defendants were initially cleared of charges in the Gezi Park case in February 2020. But as his supporters awaited his release from prison, prosecutors opened a new investigation and then charged him with espionage and of support for the attempted coup, which the government blames on a network linked to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen. An appeals court later overturned Gezi Park’s acquittals, leading to a new trial.

Kavala is known for supporting the arts and funding projects that promote cultural diversity and minority rights. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused him of being the Turkish leg of American billionaire philanthropist George Soros, who Erdogan says is behind insurgencies in many countries.

The 2013 protests were organized to oppose the planned development of a shopping center on the site of the small park in central Istanbul. The protests quickly turned into a nationwide protest against the government of Erdogan, who was then prime minister.

Separately, on Friday, an Ankara court acquitted 18 students and an academician who were on trial for participating in a student pride march at the city’s prestigious Middle East Technical University in May 2019.

LGBT + activists faced a three-year prison sentence for participating in an illegal protest and resisting police.

Today’s verdict is a victory for justice, but this long legal battle should never have taken place, said Massimo Moratti, deputy director of Amnesty International Europe.