Bill Maher warns of slow Trump coup ahead of 2024 election

In the last episode of his HBO Real Time show, Bill Maher laid out a scenario in which Donald Trump could return to the White House in 2024.

After reminding viewers that Trump had unsuccessfully tried to convince the country that he won the 2020 election, Maher warned of the former president attempting a “slow coup,” claiming he believed that Trump would win the Republican nomination in the next election.

“And that’s what he’s been working on ever since,” Maher told the crowd, saying Trump had spent the last year “figuring out how to pull off the stunt he couldn’t pull off last time.” .

Maher continued, “He’s like a shark who didn’t go but quietly went to sea. But he’s been eating people the whole time, methodically purging the Republican Party of everyone who voted for his impeachment or doesn’t he agree that he is the rightful ruler of the Seven Kingdoms.

The HBO host then compared his hypothetical theory to Al Qaeda’s first, and less successful, attack on the World Trade Center in 1993.

“The Ding Dongs, who ransacked the Capitol last year?” It was like when Al Qaeda first tried to destroy the World Trade Center with a pickup truck, ”he explained. “It was a joke. But the next time they came back with planes.

“I hope I scared you,” Maher concluded. Watch the full clip at the top.

