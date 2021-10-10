PPP urges government to brief parliament on talks with IMF – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Saturday urged Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government to present details of its talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to Parliament, before taking a final decision.

Speaking to Dawn on Saturday, the chairman of the central Punjab PPP, Raja Pervez Ashraf, called on the government to inform the country of the conditions imposed by the IMF for granting loans to the government.

Ashraf also demanded an explanation from the government on reports that more taxes were being imposed on the nation following talks with the IMF.

The PPP leader recalled that when the PPP was in government, he also negotiated with the IMF. He believed that the government’s main goal in talks with global donors should be the improvement and relief of ordinary people.

Wonders why Pakistan is still on the FATF gray list

Ashraf regretted that the government had already raised the prices of oil and electricity several times after the presentation of the federal budget in June. He said that according to the government, they had fulfilled all the requirements of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to get the country off its gray list. However, he said, despite all these claims, Pakistan was still on the FATF gray list, which shows that there is a flaw somewhere.

The PPP leader criticized the government for its inability to make timely decisions. He said that previously Prime Minister Imran Khan said his government would not seek loans from the IMF, but later the government not only held talks with the Fund, but also accepted all of its harsh terms. making people’s lives difficult.

In a separate statement, PPP MP Dr Nafisa Shah said there were reports that the IMF had dictated the government to increase sales tax and regulatory fees. In addition, she said, there are reports that the IMF has asked the government to set the annual fiscal target at 63 trillion rupees.

The statements by PPP leaders came on the day the government concluded its virtual technical-level talks with the IMF on a positive note and agreed to continue discussions at a higher level in Washington from next week to put 6 billion in Expanded Fund Facility (EFF) back on track. Political-level talks between Pakistan and IMF officials are expected to begin in the United States early next week.

The Pakistani team will be led by Minister of Finance Shaukat Tarin.

During the two-day talks, the IMF reportedly called Pakistan’s income growth unsustainable, saying it could be reversed as soon as import control policies take hold. In addition, the electricity sector’s circular debt management plan has proven to be unbankable without sufficient tariff increases. Staff wanted significant action on both fronts.

These are the two critical issues where give-and-take must take place keeping in mind the economic conditions as a result of the uncertain situation of Covid-19 and international commodity prices.

The details of the talks with the IMF that have come to light so far are worrying, said Dr Shah, regretting that the parliament as well as the country’s political parties were not made aware of the final conditions attached to the talks with the IMF. IMF.

Meanwhile, PPP Information Secretary Shazia Marri said the incompetent government of Imran Khan was robbing even people of their desire to lead prosperous lives.

In a statement, Ms. Marri attacked the government in particular for its recent decision to increase electricity tariffs.

She questioned the government whose treasuries were being filled by making electricity expensive in the country.

Ms Marri said Mr Khan used to lecture on civil disobedience when electricity prices rose under previous governments. Today, she says, electricity prices in the country are the highest and at the same time, people are worried about power cuts.

