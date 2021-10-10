pm gatishakti: PM Modi will launch the national infrastructure master plan on Wednesday





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the digital platform of the first-ever National Infrastructure Master Plan on Wednesday, through which the entire network of projects – from roads and railways to telecommunications networks and gas pipelines – up to in 2020, with plans until 2024-25, will be prepared. The master plan, called PM GatiShakti, was announced on Independence Day and will bring together 16 ministries, including seven basic infrastructure sectors, on a single platform to synergize project planning between relevant ministries in order to avoid duplication, speed up permissions and fill in gaps at the right time. The Center also reached out to state governments, inviting them to join the platform by providing information and data on projects aimed at improving synergy. States were also invited to the launch and workshops scheduled after the event to explain how the platform works.

Agencies Changes to the national master plan, according to government sources, can only be made by a group of empowered secretaries headed by the cabinet secretary. Below, a network planning group, with representatives from all relevant ministries, will be set up to meet regularly to ensure coordinated progress. The way it works, officials explained, is, for example, that if the railways are planning a project, they may not be aware of what another infrastructure department, such as roads or the oil, plans in and around the same geographic location. More importantly, he may not even have a complete picture of the scope of existing projects. Minimum repetition, interruption



The GatiShakti platform will provide this information instantly, allowing for better coordination. A road project and a gas pipeline project may be able to apply for permits together. Essentially, officials said, multiple infrastructure projects can be planned and executed simultaneously with minimal duplication and physical disruption in the field. Beyond that, the Geographic Information System (GIS) platform will gather and provide up to 200+ layers of geospatial information, down to micro-details such as the khasra number of a plot, officials said, adding that 3D images showing actual soil conditions – with gradient and depth – will also be available. The platform, developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG-N) of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, will require 16 ministries to upload data to their various projects. Currently, according to government sources, information about the project up to 2020 has been uploaded, while that up to 2024-25, where approvals have been obtained, is also being posted online. Infrared landscape change



“What we’re doing by breaking down silos is getting departments to plan better. If that happens, permissions can be obtained together, rather than each department pursuing their own project,” said an official familiar with the details. . The plan aims to achieve three fundamental objectives – transparent multimodal connectivity to facilitate the movement of goods and people; better prioritization, optimal use of resources, timely capacity building; and resolving issues such as disjointed scheduling, standardization, and permissions. The platform will mainly use satellite imagery from Isro, in addition to working on data provided from the ground. “Ultimately, we want to transform logistics efficiency, which will have a big impact on our infrastructure landscape,” an official said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/infrastructure/pm-modi-to-launch-national-infrastructure-masterplan-on-wednesday/articleshow/86905299.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos