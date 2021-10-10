Center accepts relief for families affected by Harnai earthquake – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The federal government approved cash assistance for all families in the Harnai region of Balochistan, which was hit by a powerful earthquake on October 7.

This was announced by the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant (SAPM) on Poverty Reduction, Senator Sania Nishtar, who visited the areas affected by the Harnai earthquake to assess aid including residents of the region needs the federal government, according to an official press release released here on Saturday.

After the visit, she announced the federal government’s cash assistance for all families in Harnai, he said.

The federal government will provide cash relief of Rs12,000 to all families in Harnai as immediate relief. Relief will be mobilized within the framework of the Ehsaas program. This cash assistance will be in addition to the compensation provided for affected households after a detailed damage assessment has been carried out, Dr Nishtar said.

Nishtar visits areas affected by the October 7 earthquake

At least 20 people were killed and about 300 others injured when the powerful earthquake struck northern Balochistan on the morning of October 7, causing the roofs and walls of mud-brick houses to collapse on residents while they slept. .

The earthquake hit Quetta at 3:01 a.m. and Harnai district, 95 km northeast of Quetta, was the hardest hit by the earthquake where casualties took place and hundreds of mud houses have fallen. collapsed, leaving thousands homeless.

Dr Nishtar expressed sorrow at the loss of life and property she witnessed throughout the district. She visited Killi Shor village and other areas of Tehsil Harnai to inquire about affected families.

Sympathizing with those affected, she said the federal government was with the people of Harnai during these trying times and would do everything in their power to bring them immediate relief.

We are fully committed to supporting those affected by the earthquake. Ehsaas’ shock-responsive registry will open its offices in affected areas on Monday, she said.

Dr Nishtar also reviewed the arrangements for opening Ehsaas registrars at Harnai Irrigation Department.

The survey on the Ehsaas National Socio-Economic Register has been completed in Harnai and the registrars will facilitate self-registration of households in need of Ehsaas assistance.

Citizens Portal

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered the reopening of 83,741 public complaints registered on the Pakistani Citizens Portal against various government institutions and departments.

According to the Premiers’ Delivery Unit (PMDU), the officials concerned will be responsible for following up on these public complaints.

The Prime Minister also ordered the reopening of 2,549 complaints in which partial relief was granted to the complainants. Of the total complaints, 43,351 concerned 773 federal government departments that would be reopened, the media wing of the prime minister’s office said in a press release on Saturday.

Apart from this, another 40,415 complaints concerning a total of 2,450 provincial establishments / departments would also be reopened.

At the federal level, the highest number of 3,181 complaints were received against Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco) which would be retired, PMDU said.

All steps would be taken to ensure resolution of public complaints, according to the press release.

Eid Milad celebrations

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the start of the celebrations for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal on Sunday with a special announcement for young people.

In a tweet on Twitter, Mr Khan said: Tomorrow afternoon (Sunday) I will kick off the start of our celebrations for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal with a very special announcement, especially for young people.

Posted in Dawn, le 10 October 2021

