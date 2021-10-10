“Marcus Rashford on the ball as emptiness Boris Johnson pokes fun at nations’ crises” – Keir Mudie

Boris Johnson’s lecture performance was a 45-minute act that could have been played at a golf club, or a corporate retreat, or the wedding of someone you don’t like, says Keir Mudie

I am criticized for oblique / archaic references in this column.

It’s a shame, because this time it’s about comedy and Manchester, and I wanted to start with a Ken Goodwin gag.

It’s a good joke about a horse collapsing in Piccadilly, but I listen to the comments and jokes from the ’70s are now strictly off limits.

That’s a shame. I don’t know if you remember Mr. Goodwin, who passed away in 2012, but he was a staple of The Comedians back then. Famous for his nervous, stuttering style, but a very good, gentle comedian.

It’s all in the character, the way I tell the jokes, he once said, I’m just Simple Simon. I come all nervous and shy, and most of the spectators laugh at me before I say a word.

Which is ideal for a comedy turn but not what one looks for in a Prime Minister.



























I don’t know if you watched Mr Johnson last week as he took the stage in Manchester to deliver his breakthrough conference performance.

You probably haven’t. I, once again, had to do it.

There were, to be fair to whoever wrote it, a few decent jokes. More than some, in fact. They kept coming.

At that point, the horror of it dawned on me, this speech was just jokes.

No policies, no reference to social protection, no mention of the sudden reduction in universal credit that his government had just decreed.

Just a 45 minute act that could have been done at a golf club, a corporate retreat, or the wedding of someone you don’t like.

Meanwhile, a day later and a few miles outside of the city, current opposition leader Marcus Rashford delivered his own speech as he proudly received an honorary degree from Manchester United.



















Picture: University of Manchester)











He said: Yesterday millions of families across the UK lost a lifeline and a way to stay afloat, which could push child poverty down to one in three children. For this reason, today is bittersweet.

There is no longer any real competition, is there?

The nature of this PM begins to appear. It was never built for the crisis.

He’s a good time guy, and now is not a good time.

It will get harder too. It’s not one of those things that you can laugh your way around.

Whether this dawns on the country at large or not, I’m not sure.

He still has chances of winning the next election, but those chances are growing longer with every empty shelf, every death from Covid, every canceled rail project, every flash of Russian money.

Christmas, let me tell you, you better be good.

Otherwise, Mr Johnson will have to rely on this increasingly tired act to get it through.













The misconception is that he’s the type of guy you’d like to have a pint with.

Let me tell you: he’s not.

To be fair to him, very few politicians are the kind of guy you’d like to have a pint with.

Ken Goodwin, on the other hand, would have been a joy: I got on the bus in Manchester the other day and said to the driver, are you pulling over at the Imperial? He said: What about my money?

Beautiful.

Last mention of Ken, I promise. But they don’t write them like that anymore.