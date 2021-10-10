KCR changes colors like a chameleon, opposes PM Modi for political mileage: NV Subhash of BJP









ANI |

Update: October 10, 2021 6:27 AM IS

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India]Oct 10 (ANI): BJP chief NV Subhash said on Saturday that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was changing color like a chameleon and that he was still opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for political reasons.

“KCR still opposes Prime Minister Modi for gaining political mileage. He is extremely quick to join other parties that oppose BJP and Prime Minister Modi. He changes color like a chameleon. Even in 2018, he wanted to form a third front with the help of Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal. But his dreams were shattered after the BJP led by Narendra Modi won 302 seats in the 2019 General Assembly elections and has returned to power for the second time, ”he said.

Subhash claimed that the people of Telangana have decided to vote against the KCR in the upcoming elections in Huzurabad and in the Assembly. “People have decided to vote against KCR and its Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party. There are so many policies that have not been implemented. The people have become wise. His attempts to be part of a third front will also fail since even the opposition parties do not trust him, “he said.

Indirect polls in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency of Telangana are scheduled to take place on October 30.

Huzurabad’s seat became vacant after former health minister Eatala Rajender resigned from the ruling TRS and joined the BJP. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/politics/kcr-changes-his-colours-like-chameleon-opposes-pm-modi-for-political-mileage-bjps-nv-subhash20211010062655 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos