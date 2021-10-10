Iftikhar leads from front to send KP summit – Journal





LAHORE: The job of captain can be taxing for a lot of people on the athletic field.

But Iftikhar Ahmed proved the opposite in Lahore on Saturday. At the head of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the departure of Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the World Cup, he drew his inspiration from all fronts.

Iftikhar was the supreme commander of the T20 National Cup and excelled with an overall performance at the Gaddafi Stadium, where Khyber Pakhtunkhwa dislodged Sindh from his perch with a convincing seven-wicket victory.

After the completion of 25 of the 30 matches in the preliminary round, it seems inevitable that fifth-placed Balochistan, who still have three games to play before Saturday night’s clash against North, would join South Punjab on the sidelines. At this point, the likely semi-finalists are Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Central Punjab, Sindh and Northern with all teams having 10 points from five wins.

Deprived of the services of regular skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who secured a last-minute place in the Pakistani squad for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup on Friday, Sindh lacked the enthusiasm that characterizes Sarfaraz’s leadership. Anwar Ali simply couldn’t do much to inspire his team against the defending champions.

Khurram Manzoor’s first run-out was a big blow after Sindh was asked to strike in the coin toss. Fresh out of his century against the south of the Punjab, Sharjeel Khan offered the young debutante Niaz Khan a precious maiden window. The Swat-born crimper forced the mighty southpaw to shoot straight at Sahibzada Farhan’s knees for a 27-ball 26 (two fours and a six) to end Sharjeels’ 59 second wicket partnership with Shan Masood.

Shan went through a well-deserved first half-century of competition, but still struggled to kick the ball big. The tall left-hander was also poached by Farhan this time in a long-serving position when slow southpaw Asif Afridi prompted him to take an air route. Shans 54 of 37 balls included five ovens and one.

Before Shan was the fifth man to be fired, Iftikhar had seriously shaken Sindh’s hopes by a substantial total with the wickets of Saud Shakeel (0) and Ahsan Ali (5) in his successive overs. And although Anwar managed to crush three sixes on an unbeaten 27 of 34 shot, the Sindh was reduced to an under 152-6.

Iftikhars’ counter-sons gave him a decent 2-25 analysis in a game where no one else could claim a brace.

After his exploits with the ball, Iftikhar took the lead in the chase after Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lost the top three hitters for 54 points by the seventh. Farhan, who was in excellent form throughout the event, provided excellent support for the Pakistani all-rounder, as the duo shared an unbroken stand worth exactly 100 in 68 balls when Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won with two full overs left unused.

Iftikhar, the undisputed player of the match, hit five fours and three sixes scoring 55 of 34 balls, while Farhan was stuck on 49 with his 37-ball effort with four limits and a six.

Dashboard

SINDH:

Khurram Manzoor sold out 5

Sharjeel Khan c Farhan b Niaz 26

Shan Masood c Farhan b Asif 54

Saud Shakeel c Asif b Iftikhar 0

Ahsan Ali c Aamir b Iftikhar 5

Anwar Ali not released 34

Danish Aziz runs out of 13

Rumman Raees Khan is not out 6

SUPPLEMENTS (B-1, LB-2, W-6) 9

TOTAL (for six weeks, 20 overs) 152

FALL OF WEEKS: 1-13, 2-64, 3-65, 4-4-75, 5-107, 6-146.

DIDN’T BEAT: Sohail Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Abrar Ahmed.

BOWLING: Imran Khan 4-0-28-0 (2nd); Arshad Iqbal 4-0-32-0; Mohamed Imran 2-0-17-0; Iftikhar Ahmed 4-0-25-2; Asif Afridi 4-0-30-1; Niaz Khan 2-0-17-1.

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA:

Mohammad Haris c Abrar b Sohail 7

Aamir Azmat exhausted 18

Musadiq Ahmed b Zahid 23

Sahibzada Farhan is not out 49

Iftikhar Ahmed not released 55

SUPPLEMENTS (LB-1, W-1) 2

TOTAL (for three weeks, 18 overs) 154

FALL OF WEEKS: 1-19, 2-48, 3-54.

DIDN’T BEAT: Adil Amin, Asif Afridi, Niaz Khan, Imran Khan, Mohammad Imran, Arshad Iqbal.

Bowling: Abrar Ahmed 4-0-26-0; Sohail Khan 4-0-37-1 (1v); Rumman Raees Khan 3-0-23-0; Anouar Ali 2-0-25-0; Zahid Mahmood 4-0-33-1; Danish Aziz 1-0-9-0.

RESULT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa won by seven wickets.

REFEREES: Asif Yaqoob and Zameer Haider.

TV ARBITRATION: Shozab Raza.

MATCH REFEREE: Mohammad Javed.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH: Iftikhar Ahmed (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

SUNDAY FIXTURES: Southern Punjab vs. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (3:00 PM PST); Central Punjab vs. Balochistan (7:30 p.m. PST).

Posted in Dawn, le 10 October 2021

