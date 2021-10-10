Modi salutes the “monumental effort” of the stakeholders in the vaccination campaign; “Warning” from the best virologist for India

Coronavirus live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the country for “setting an example of the monumental effort” towards India’s vaccination campaign. “This is just one example of the monumental effort made by every stakeholder to ensure our citizens get vaccinated. Congratulations to everyone who makes India’s vaccination a success,” he said.

Meanwhile, renowned virologist Dr W. Ian Lipkin said on Saturday that the percentage of India’s population vaccinated against COVID-19 is very low and estimated that the country does not yet have the type of armor. security required to begin reopening. He said India has the world’s largest vaccine maker that the country should be proud of.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country exceeded 94.62 crores on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said. More than 60 lakh (60 66,412) doses of the vaccine were administered until 7 p.m. on Saturday, he said.

The number of daily vaccinations is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day late at night, he said. The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the country’s most vulnerable population groups from infection with the novel coronavirus continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

Here are the live updates:

– Delhi Records 30 New COVID-19 Cases, 0.05pc Positivity Rate | Delhi recorded 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05%, according to data shared by the city’s health department. No new deaths have been reported in the nation’s capital, the Health Ministry bulletin said.

– According to official data, only one death from coronavirus infection has been recorded so far this month. Last month, five deaths were recorded. With the 30 new cases, the number of infections in Delhi has risen to 14,39,166. The death toll stands at 25,088, according to the bulletin.

– Assam registers 273 new cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths | Assam’s COVID19 tally rose to 604,809 on Saturday as an additional 273 people tested positive for the infection, while five new deaths brought the state’s coronavirus death toll to 5,921, according to a health bulletin. Kamrup metropolitan district recorded the highest number of new cases with 107, followed by Jorhat (26) and Barpeta (20).

– India Doesn’t Have That Covid Security Armor Needed To Start Reopening Yet, Says W Ian Lipkin | The percentage of India’s population vaccinated against COVID19 is very low, renowned virologist W. Ian Lipkin said on Saturday and estimated that the country does not yet have the type of security armor needed to begin the reopening. Speaking to India Today Conclave 2021, he said India has the world’s largest vaccine maker that the country should be proud of.

– “The Serum Institute of India is about to take the lead here. I think this is something India should be proud of and should recognize and promote, ”he said. Regarding the reopening procedure, Lipkin said the percentage of the Indian population vaccinated is very low.

– “Less than 20 percent of your population is vaccinated. Next, 30 percent of your population under the age of 18 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. So that means you don’t have the kind of armor you need to reopen in this way safely, ”he said. Warning about the long-term effect of COVID-19, the virologist said people usually don’t talk about it. “which I think is going to be extraordinary in terms of impact.

– “These are not people who necessarily have an acute illness, they can only have a mild form, but they remain permanently or at least for a long period, paralyzed with cognitive dysfunctions, shortness of breath, fatigue. This can represent up to 30 percent of those infected, ”Lipkin said. “These people, even if the virus magically disappeared, could continue to be infected and have a huge impact on their lives for decades to come,” he said. Lipkin said there were many lessons to be learned from the Spanish flu of 1918 that were not reported.

– “I hope we will revise our approach in the future. But I’m not even convinced that this is the worst of the potential pandemics. We have to make sure that everything we have learned here continues in the months and years to come, ”he said. He warned that there are several other variants of SARS-CoV-2 circulating.

– The countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on January 16 with health workers (HCWs) vaccinated in the first phase. Vaccination of frontline workers (FLW) began on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination began on March 1 for people over 60 and those 45 and over with specified co-morbid conditions.

– The country launched vaccination for all people over the age of 45 from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination campaign by allowing anyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

