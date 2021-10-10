For a week, TNI keeps WorldSBK until the president accompanies his grandson on a bicycle





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Policy news that emerged during the week (October 4-9) but still interesting to listen to, ranging from TNI deploying up to 5,000 people to secure the World Superbike (WorldSBK) at the Mandalika circuit , to President Joko Widodo accompanying his grandson by bicycle. Here is the full summary 1. A total of 5,000 troops have been deployed to guard WorldSBK at Mandalika Circuit TNI has deployed 5,000 people to secure the World Superbike (WorldSBK) event on the Mandalika circuit from November 19 to 21, 2021. More here: 2. The Minister of the Interior Tito issues two instructions concerning the continuation of the PPKM Interior Minister (Mendagri) Tito Karnavian issued two instructions from Interior Minister (Inmendagri) regarding the application of restrictions on community activities (PPKM). More here: 3. Moeldoko: the 2021 Presidential Esports Cup awakens “sports tourism” Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko said that the 2021 Presidential Esports Cup (EPP) is an impetus to open the doors of Indonesian tourism as it can generate sports tourism or sports tourism. More here: 4.NU Central Java closes 34th Congress frontline Central Java regional leadership Nahdlatul Ulama (PWNU) and all local branch managers of Nahdlatul Ulama (PCNU) stand together to share the vision for the 34th UN Congress to be held in Lampung from December 23 to 25 2021. More here: 5. The president accompanies Sedah Mirah singing and cycling Indonesian President Joko Widodo accompanied his grandson, Sedah Mirah Nasution, singing and cycling at the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta. The president shared the incident by uploading a video to President Joko Widodo’s YouTube channel that was seen in Jakarta on Saturday (9/10). More here: Pewarta: I have Budilaksono

Publisher: Nurul Hayat

COPYRIGHT © ANTARA 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.antaranews.com/berita/2448377/sepekan-tni-jaga-worldsbk-hingga-presiden-temani-cucu-bersepeda

