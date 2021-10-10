Xi Jinping wants peaceful reunification with Taiwan

Despite the softer tone, Xi’s latest comments still left little room for compromise on the future of the autonomous state that China still sees as its territory.

Those who forget their heritage, betray their homeland and seek to divide the country will have no end, Xi said in the speech marking the 110th anniversary of the 1911 revolution that ended with the overthrow of the last one. Imperial dynasty paved the way for Communist rule.

With Australia likely to be drawn into a military conflict between the United States and China if Beijing attempts to take Taiwan by force, Canberra is closely following Xi’s latest remarks.

Taiwan, which celebrates its national day on Sunday, rejected Mr. Xis’ comments. A spokesperson for the presidential office said the country’s future lies in the hands of the Taiwanese people.

The US State Department reiterated Washington’s steadfast commitment to Taiwan and said the United States will continue to support a peaceful resolution of the cross-strait issues in accordance with the wishes and best interests of the Taiwanese people.

We urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in a constructive dialogue with Taiwan, a spokesperson said.

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott attacked Mr Xi directly during a visit to Taiwan on Friday when he referred to the cult of the New Red Emperor in a speech very critical of the Chinese government. The Chinese Embassy in Beijing fired back, calling Mr Abbott a failed and pitiful politician.

China’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to Abbotts’ comments during a regular press briefing Friday night, but criticized the comments of a visiting French senator who called Taiwan a country.

There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory. Calling Taiwan a country is a flagrant violation of the consensus of the international community, France included, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry said.

The escalation of Chinese air incursions near Taiwan as rhetoric between Beijing and Washington on the issue has grown increasingly hostile has placed Taiwan’s status at the center of concerns over the strained relations between the two great world powers .

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu told the ABC last week that he wanted Canberra to step up intelligence sharing and security cooperation with Taipei. He said Taiwan was preparing for a possible war with China and expressed support for the AUKUS defense pact between Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

In 2019, Xi said China reserves the right to take whatever means necessary to defend Taiwan, which is a semi-autonomous democracy but does not claim full independence from China. Analysts warn that such a move would trigger the use of force.

Despite heightened rhetoric from officials in Canberra and Taipei over the prospect of war, analysts say there is no sign that Beijing is preparing to take Taiwan by force and many of its residents are worried. no impending invasion.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that a US special operations unit and a contingent of Marines were secretly operating in Taiwan to train military forces there.

China reiterated its criticism of the UKUS defense pact on Friday.

This is sure to create risks of nuclear proliferation, spark an arms race and undermine efforts to establish a nuclear-weapon-free zone in Southeast Asia. The chances of a nuclear incident will also increase dramatically, China’s Foreign Ministry said of the deal, which will allow Australia to operate nuclear-powered submarines.

US President Joe Biden said last week that he had spoken to Xi about Taiwan over the phone and that they had agreed to abide by the Taiwan agreement. The two leaders are expected to hold a virtual meeting before the end of the year.

Beijing has threatened to use force if Taiwan officially declares independence, but has never set an official timetable for its return to Chinese rule. Xi proposed a One Country, Two Systems model similar to Hong Kong’s, which Taiwan’s current rulers have rejected,