Boris Johnson urged to rule the world by banning genetic research that could have caused Covid-19

Controversial genetic research which is believed to have created the Covid virus should be banned under the equivalent of the nuclear test treaties, demanded a senior Tory MP.

Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, spoke as the international scientific community became increasingly concerned about ‘gain-of-function’ experiments, which aim to make animal viruses more transmissible and capable of infecting humans.

Documents released last month confirmed revelations released by The Mail on Sunday over the past 18 months about the secret and risky work carried out by Chinese scientists in Wuhan, where the coronavirus outbreak first took hold. end of 2019.

MAIL ON SUNDAY COMMENT Perhaps the greatest mystery in modern science is the origin of the Covid-19 virus. One possible answer is even more alarming than our lack of knowledge. It’s the suggestion, taken increasingly seriously by many credible scientists, that it may have been created in a lab or escaped during risky research. Those on the upper slopes of the British political and security establishment like to treat such suggestions with amused contempt, acting as if they are in possession of deep mysteries which they cannot share with ordinary people. But are they just dodging an annoying, annoying problem? In a gripping and disturbing Mail on Sunday article, a prominent expert says that, as it stands, the world should ban certain types of experiments, known as ‘gain-of-function’, as a precautionary measure against the escape of an artificial virus. of a laboratory. Simon Wain-Hobson is not a panic-maker. It was an eminent professor from the prestigious Institut Pasteur who discovered the genetic model of the HIV virus. First, he points out that amazing advancements are now allowing scientists to tinker with viruses in truly terrifying ways, creating dangerous new strains not found in nature. Second, he argues that there is no real practical purpose for such activity. Given these facts and the appalling possibility that an artificial virus could one day break out of a lab and cause another pandemic, the argument for a ban on gain-of-function experiments is compelling. Higher levels of state may claim not to worry about such a possibility, but they had better follow Professor Wain-Hobson’s advice. Great Britain enjoys an excellent reputation in this scientific field and a good record in the establishment of international conventions aimed at preventing risky research. Boris Johnson and Liz Truss should act now for the good of the planet.

Details of a grant application submitted to the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency showed scientists in America and the Wuhan Institute of Virology requested funding to create entirely new coronaviruses that did not exist in the region. nature by combining the genetic code of closely related strains. The Wuhan site was one of five laboratories in the world to conduct this gain of function research.

Today, one of the world’s foremost academics added his powerful voice to the concerns. Simon Wain-Hobson, professor emeritus at the Institut Pasteur in Paris and a pioneer in HIV research, also calls for a treaty banning such experiments.

He says the pandemic has “shed alarming new light” on gain-of-function research that “evokes the nuances of the early days of the AIDS epidemic and takes me back to the origins of its virus, HIV-1.”

Writing in today’s Mail on Sunday, Professor Wain-Hobson said that when scientists started doing the work, he was “among those who wondered what would happen if there was a lab accident and that a researcher was infected with such a virus, against which we had no immunity, and then they inadvertently took him out of the laboratory ”.

Tugendhat, who has repeatedly called for more transparency from China on the origins of the pandemic, said: “Decades ago, nuclear test ban treaties were negotiated to keep us safe.

“Today we need an agreement to ban virus testing anywhere except the safest medical facilities. It is a risk to all of us and we must have the right to control each other, just as the International Atomic Energy Agency controls all nuclear powers. ‘

The Mail on Sunday was the first mainstream media outlet in the world to report on April 5 last year that members of the international intelligence community feared the virus could leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. .

We followed up with a series of additional disclosures, including the revelation that the institute had researched cave bats that scientists believe to be the original source of the virus, with help from a grant of 3 , $ 7 million ($ 2.7 million) from the US government.

President Donald Trump canceled funding as a result of our story. His successor, Joe Biden, commissioned a report on the origins of Covid in August, which found U.S. intelligence agencies were divided over responsibility for the lab.