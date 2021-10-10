Politics
Taiwan calls on Beijing to drop provocations after Xi vows “reunification”
Taiwan has called on Beijing to drop its provocations targeting the Autonomous Liberal Democratic Island.
Taiwan’s Continental Affairs Council says Beijing must “drop its provocative moves of intrusion, harassment and destruction” and resume talks, in response to comments by Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the eve of Taiwan’s National Day. .
The reunification of the nation must be achieved, and certainly will be achieved, Xi said in Beijing in a speech commemorating the 110th anniversary of what the mainland calls the Xinhai Revolution, which established the first two Chinese republics: the CCP on the mainland and Taiwan, also known as the Republic of China.
The ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on the mainland claims that the autonomous island of Taiwan is a province of China.
Taiwan Presidential Office spokesman Chang Tun-han said, “The future of the nation rests in the hands of the Taiwanese people,” again rejecting the CCP’s claim of “one country, two systems.” , which he said has devastated the political freedoms of the people of Taiwan. the city of Hong Kong under Chinese rule.
Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 on a promise that the ruling regime would allow the city political autonomy.
But the world has since seen Apple Daily, Hong Kong’s leading pro-democracy newspaper, shut down by Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing government, and the newspaper’s leader has been arrested. Student unions, unions and human rights groups have successively dissolved under pressure from the authorities.
Xi, who mainly used the speech to highlight what he believes is a need for the leadership of the ruling Communist parties in Taiwan, also called the island’s independence the biggest obstacle to homeland reunification, political objective of the CCP and grave hidden danger. to national renewal.
Reunification by peaceful means is most in the general interest of the Chinese nation, including compatriots in Taiwan, Xi said.
But Beijing has not given up on the use of force to bring Taiwan into the fold. Days earlier, the regime stepped up its military threats against Taiwan by sending a record number of warplanes near the island.
The regime marked its 72-year reign on the mainland by rocking Taiwan’s liberal democracy with its greatest display of military might, deploying a total of 150 fighter jets, bombers and other military planes over the course of five days and sounding a warning message far beyond the island.
As tensions between the two sides of the Strait reach historic levels, Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned on October 6 that the regime would be able to launch a full-scale attack within four years.
If Taiwan is not prepared enough and Western democracies do not stand up, the CCP could become reckless, Yeau-tarn Lee, a political science professor at Taipeis National Chengchi University, told The Epoch Times.
Taiwan has offered to invest an additional $ 8.69 billion to modernize its defense weapons. Taiwan must prepare for a fight even if it isn’t looking for one, Lee said.
A spokesperson for the US State Department reiterated the United States’ steadfast commitment to Taiwan, saying it will continue to support a peaceful resolution of the cross-strait issues in accordance with the wishes and best interests of the Taiwanese people.
We urge Beijing to end its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in a constructive dialogue with Taiwan, the spokesperson told The Epoch Times on Saturday.
Taiwan celebrates its national day, the start of the 1911 revolution, on October 10, and President Tsai Ing-wen is due to deliver a speech in Taipei.
On Saturday night, during a reception at an air base in Hsinchu in northern Taiwan, a day before the National Day celebration, Tsai thanked the armed forces for protecting Taiwan, not to mention the tensions with the CCP.
“We will continue to work hard to maintain the front lines of democracy and freedom,” she said.
Chang Chun contributed to this report.
2/ https://www.theepochtimes.com/xi-jinping-vows-peaceful-reunification-with-taiwan-after-record-show-of-force_4040891.html
