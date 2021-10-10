It is the figure of a Singaporean professor who praises Jokowi





Jakarta: National University of Singapore professor Kishore Mahbubani, praising President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), is a credible and intelligent figure. Kishore's approach in academia and politics does not need to be scratched. "(Kishore) is an educated person, has extraordinary vision, and his writings are striking due to the easy language and not always theorized," Indonesian Ambassador to Singapore Suryopratomo (Tommy) said in a virtual discussion. Cross-reference Medcom.id entitled 'Jokowi President Genius, 'Sunday 10 October 2021. Tommy said Kishore was well known as an employee of the Singapore Department of Foreign Affairs (Kemenlu). Kishore was also Singapore's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) during the reign of Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew.





Tommy said Kishore was trained as a political scientist. More recently, Kishore won the title of professor of a university in Singapore. Read: Singapore professor calls Jokowi Genius, other countries choose fraud leaders In addition, Kishore is a teacher and regularly writes columns in international newspapers. One of his books that rocked the world is called “Has China won? “ discuss the rivalry between the United States and China. “So it’s not just theoretical politics, but practical politics as well,” Tommy said. He said Kishore had been invited to Harvard University, United States (US). Kishore explained the reasons why China is stronger than the United States. “Because the United States is spending resources on war, while China is spending on construction. It surprises people and becomes a topic of conversation, ”he said. National University of Singapore professor Kishore Mahbubani congratulated President Joko Widodo. In his writings, Professor Mahbubani called Jokowi the genius and the most effective leader in the world. This assessment of Jokowi is described in an article titled ‘The Genius of Jokowi’. Published on Project union, a non-profit media focused on international issues, on October 6, 2021. “At a time when even some wealthy democracies are choosing fraudsters as political leaders, the success of Indonesian President Joko Widodo deserves wider recognition and appreciation. It provides a model of good governance that the whole world can learn from, ”said Professor Mahbubani’s writing, as reported by Project union. (DNA)

