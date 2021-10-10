Khattak says next polls will be held via EVMs





NOWSHERA: Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khattak said on Saturday that the next elections will be held through electronic voting machines (EVMs) to bring the modern voting system to the country.

Opposition parties needlessly fret over the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and EVM order as their leaders looted the country and now see transparent accountability and their defeat in the next election, he said. said while speaking at a party rally in different parts of the neighborhood.

He said opposition party leaders should be politically savvy and come forward to legislate in parliament instead of creating obstacles to the proper functioning of government.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistani People’s Party during their reign did nothing for the country’s development and the well-being of the people, but only filled their own coffers, he told the crowd cheered.

He said the country was facing the challenges of rising prices and financial crisis due to the flawed policies of previous governments.

He said the prime minister is making efforts to pull the country out of the economic crisis, end the threat of corruption and improve the common man’s standard of living.

On the Pakistani Democratic Movement (PDM), the minister said it was now a closed chapter because its leaders failed to lure the masses through hollow slogans.

Pervez Khattak said the PDM did not have an agenda per se and only wanted to protect its own leaders.

He said opposition parties wanted to save his leaders, who were under investigation by the NAB for alleged corrupt practices.

He said all national institutions and the government were on the same page and opposition leaders would have to wait for the 2023 general election.

The PTI government will complete its constitutional mandate and present the fifth budget next year, he said, adding that the PDM leaders have lost the confidence of the people due to their double talk.

Pervez Khattak also praised the Prime Minister’s decision to form a cell to investigate the Pandora Papers.

Imran Khan will take action in light of the report as he wants to end corruption in the country, he added. The defense minister said the government would not give in to any pressure and the responsibility of the corrupt would continue.

