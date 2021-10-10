As Johnson draws a happy face, Brits face a string of bad news

Britons are lining up for gasoline, looking at empty grocery store shelves, paying higher taxes and worrying about soaring prices as a cold winter approaches.

But visiting the Conservative Party conference in Manchester last week was like stepping into a sort of happy valley, where Cabinet ministers danced, sang karaoke and emptied flutes of Pol Roger Champagne, Winston Churchill’s favorite brand, naturally.

No one has captured the bonhomie better than Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who told a large crowd of party loyalists, You all represent the most jiving, hip, happening and generally funkapolitan party in the world.

The cognitive dissonance has spread beyond the atmosphere of Mardi Gras. In his optimistic opening speech, Johnson described the multiple ailments plaguing Britain based on economic growth and recovery, difficult but necessary post-Brexit adjustments on the path to a more prosperous future.

This was at least his third explanation for food and fuel shortages, which continued in some areas after three weeks. Initially, he denied that there was a crisis. Then he said the shortages were not about Brexit contradicting analysts, union leaders, food producers and business owners, but were hitting all Western countries as the pandemic emerged. And finally, he cited stress as proof that Brexit was doing its job in shaking up the economy.

A Shell station in Slough, England. (Mary Turner / The New York Times)

It’s the pinnacle of post-hoc rationalization, the idea that it’s a well-thought-out plan, which we intended to do from the start, said Jill Rutter, senior researcher in the UK. United in a changing Europe, a London think tank. .

Few politicians have Johnson’s indomitable glee or ideological flexibility, so it was no surprise that he tried to put the best face to Britain’s bad news streak. He remains fully in charge of the Conservative Party, which has a majority of 80 seats in Parliament, and comfortably ahead of opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer in the opinion polls.

Still, political analysts and economists have said there were risks in the Panglossian tone he adopted in Manchester. With inflation set to keep relatively high and the government admitting that shortages could continue until Christmas, voters could quickly turn down for Johnson. Then, next year, tax hikes come, after breaking his promise not to raise them last month.

Looking back, some said, the conference could be seen as a highlight for the prime minister.

A few days of disruption in fuel supplies are driving the government insane, said Jonathan Portes, professor of economics and public policy at Kings College London. Much bigger fuel bills are a much bigger deal.

Tim Bale, professor of politics at Queen Mary, University of London, said Johnson could look like James Callaghan, a Labor prime minister toppled in 1979 after a winter of fuel shortages and soaring inflation, when he didn’t seem not sufficiently alarmed. on the accumulation of problems.

When Johnson leapt into the conference auditorium last week, stopping to kiss his wife, Carrie, he looked anything but alarmed. Between jokes and taunts at the opposition, he presented a plan for a post-Brexit economy which he said would offer high wages to skilled British workers, rather than lower-cost immigrants from the Union European Union, and would put the burden on companies to foot the bill.

Previous companies and governments have used the same old leverage of uncontrolled immigration to keep wages low, Johnson said. The answer is to control immigration, to allow talented people to come to this country, but not to use immigration as an excuse not to invest in people, in skills and in equipment, facilities. , the machines they need to do their jobs.

This model is a far cry from Singapore-on-Thames, the slogan once used by intellectual Brexit writers to describe an open, lightly regulated, business-friendly hub they said Britain would become once it get rid of labor laws and other obstacles. from Brussels. No one is talking about doing away with labor laws just yet (indeed, Johnson may soon decide to raise the UK minimum wage).

Contradictions between protectionists and liberals have run through the Brexit movement from the start.

I describe him as Little England versus Global Britain, Portes said, noting that Johnson, due to his lack of steadfast convictions, was in a good position to keep this coalition together.

Since Johnson’s landslide election victory in 2019, however, the gravity of the Conservative Party has turned decisively towards protectionism and anti-immigration policies. This is the message that helped the Tories lure disillusioned former Labor voters in the industrial Midlands and northern England.

Many of those voters want the jobs that would come with the revival of UK heavy industry, not better opportunities for hedge fund managers in London. Conservative politicians who once championed Singapore’s model on the Thames are now playing it down.

Johnson has adopted a blame-on-business message, which, while at odds with his party’s traditional tenets, is popular with his new base. He singled out the trucking industry, arguing that its inability to invest in better truck stops with basic facilities where you don’t have to urinate in the bushes, he said, was one of the reasons for which young people did not aspire to become drivers.

It’s all of a piece with its evolution to a much more populist style, Bale said. Johnson is pushing the right buttons, when it comes to these people.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.