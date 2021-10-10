Xi Jinping Says Reunification A Must For China’s Rejuvenation On The Anniversary Of The 1911 Revolution

BEIJING, 10 October 2021 / PRNewswire / – One hundred and ten years ago, Chinese revolutionaries led by Dr. Sun Yat-sen launched the Revolution of 1911, marking a milestone in the long and arduous journey to achieve the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Speaking at a commemorative meeting on Saturday to mark the 110th anniversary of the Revolution, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for learning from the past to achieve from China complete reunification and advance the great cause of national renewal.

“For all the Chinese people, achieving national rejuvenation is not only a shared honor but also a shared mission,” said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

‘China must be, will be reunited ‘

Xi reiterated his commitments to strive for national reunification by peaceful means, saying it is in the best interests of compatriots across the Taiwan Strait as well as the Chinese nation while warning that “Taiwan independence “goes against the grain of history and will lead to a dead end.

“The Taiwan The issue arose out of the weakness and chaos of our nation, and it will be resolved as national rejuvenation becomes a reality, ”Xi said in his speech at the People’s Grand Palace in Beijing, adding that reunification between the two shores is the common will of all the Chinese people.

Xi recalled that the mainland adheres to fundamental policies of peaceful reunification and that one country, two systems, defends one-China policy and the 1992 Consensus and works for the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

Noting that the Chinese nation has an honorable tradition of opposing division and safeguarding unity, he added that “secession was aimed at”Taiwan independence “is the greatest obstacle to national reunification and a grave danger to national renewal.”

Stressing that the Taiwan the question is from China internal affairs and tolerates no external interference, Xi said he was confident that “the full reunification of our country will and can be achieved.”

The story continues

A historical fatality

Desirous of a bright future for the Chinese nation, Sun once wrote, “If I believe something is doable, even though it may be as difficult as moving a mountain or emptying the sea, I will someday realize it.” .

Recalling those words, Xi said on Saturday that after years of hard work, from China national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability, with more solid institutions, more solid material foundations and a more proactive mindset.

“The past 110 years have shown us that in order to achieve national rejuvenation, the Chinese people must have a powerful force to move us forward, and that force is the Communist Party of ChinaXi added.

On the road to national rejuvenation, “socialism with Chinese characteristics has proven to be the only correct path,” he noted.

He also urged the Chinese people to rely on their own heroic efforts. “Through courage and skill, we will overcome all major risks and challenges that may hinder our path to national rejuvenation and resolutely safeguard our national sovereignty, security and development interests,” he said.

Xi urged the Chinese people and nation to learn the patriotic lessons of the 1911 revolution, stand united in good times and bad, and rely on strong unity to overcome the risks and challenges on the road. future.

Achieving national rejuvenation requires not only a stable and united national environment, but also a peaceful and stable international environment, Xi said.

“Aggression and hegemony are not in the blood of the Chinese people,” he said, adding that China will remain a champion of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of international order, and we will do our best to make even more contributions to humanity.

https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-10-09/Xi-delivers-speech-at-event-marking-1911-Revolution-anniversary-14ddra598o8/index.html

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xi-jinping-says-reunification-a-must-for-chinas-rejuvenation-on-1911-revolution-anniversary-301396586.html

SOURCE CGTN