How PM Modi turned the biggest vaccination campaign into Jan Abhiyan

As India crosses 95 cr vaccine doses and draws closer to a historic milestone in delivering 100 cr Covid vaccination doses in record time, the speed, scale and safety with which the campaign has been conducted have raised awareness around the world. Despite starting a month after the start of its U.S. campaign, India has managed to overtake the world’s largest economy by administering more than twice the number of doses it has done so far. . In the past week, an average of 948,921 doses per day have been administered in the United States, while India has administered an average of around 60 lakh doses per day. In the United States, 83.9% of the eligible population took a dose. Doing just as well, 71% of India’s adult population has received at least 1 dose of Covid-19 vaccine, although it started, as I repeated earlier, a month after the United States . Globally, the latest vaccination rate is 2,83,58,130 doses per day, on average. This means that India alone administers 21% of the daily vaccines administered worldwide.

These are not small or trivial achievements, especially given the enormity of the challenges India has faced. In the past, it took decades for globally developed vaccines to be introduced in India. The time lag generally ranged from several years to several decades. It then took another decade for the vaccine to even reach the eligible population. For example: The inactivated polio vaccine was developed by Jonas Salk in 1955 and a live attenuated oral polio vaccine was developed by Albert Sabin and was marketed in 1961. It was not until 1985 that polio vaccination was released. started in India with the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI). In 1999, it covered only about 60% of infants. And it is a vaccine which was administered by drops and not by injections. Now compare that to the Covid 19 vaccine which was developed at almost the same time (plus or minus a few months) both around the world and in India. India has secured two vaccines made in India by December 2020, namely Covishield and the fully locally developed Covaxin. The vaccination campaign, arguably the largest in the world, began on January 16, 2021.

At first there were doubts in people’s minds. Unfortunately, some people in senior positions have chosen, quite irresponsibly, to put politics above the pandemic and have continued to fuel these suspicions with reluctance to vaccinate. They seemed more motivated by Modi Virodh than by Corona Virodh. But the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a unique approach of communicating directly with the population and building awareness and confidence in vaccines while continuing to motivate hundreds of thousands of healthcare professionals and professionals. scientists. As a result, the vaccination campaign that began in India in January with vaccine hesitancy set at 60% is now at its lowest level at just 7% of India’s adult population.

Vaccine inequality and discrimination was another legitimate fear that could have hampered the success of the national campaign. Given the income gaps that persist between rich and poor, many believed that vaccines, the most vital and useful tool in the battle against Covid 19, would also be cornered by a handful and the poor would not be able to access expensive vaccines. To solve this problem, the central government not only made the decision to give free vaccines to everyone over 18, but even symbolically sent a strong message when the first person to receive the shot of hope was not. the President of India or the Prime Minister or Minister of Health or a wealthy businessman but 34 year old sanitation worker Manish Kumar of Indian Institute of Medical Sciences Delhi (AIIMS ). His image of receiving the first dose in India was not only powerful, but in many ways reflected the Modi government’s commitment to democratizing training. Just as every Indian citizen, regardless of caste, creed and class, has the right to a vote, every Indian has the right to life-saving vaccines.

Some state governments, especially those belonging to the opposition, initially tried to use the vaccination campaign for petty political quarrels. But today, overwhelming national sentiment in favor of the immunization campaign has them back on track. Today, many states and UTs are administering vaccines faster than many nation states. Uttar Pradesh managed to inoculate doses of 11.35 cr and Maharashtra, led by Maha Vikas Aghadi, managed a good dose of 8.60 cr in second place. Bengal, led by CM Mamata Banerjee, crossed 6.22 doses of cr. Political differences aside, states have truly come together as a union to make this response possible. As of mid-September itself, Himachal Pradesh was among the first states to have vaccinated all eligible adults with a single dose. States like Goa and Sikkim, UTs like Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Ladakh and Lakshadweep have also successfully vaccinated 100% of the adult population with a single dose.

When training began, it took 85-86 days to deliver the first ten crore doses. Thereafter, the pace increased exponentially and over the past few weeks the 10-dose mark of cr vaccine has taken an average of about 11 to 13 days to complete. On September 17th, PM Modi’s birthday, India administered a massive 2.5 cr dose in one day. This is almost the equivalent of vaccinating the entire population of New Zealand 4 times in a single day!

This would not have been possible without the planning and administrative vision of the central government, the coordination and implementation by the states, the execution and dedication of the thousands of health workers, but above all the full participation of the Indian people, who at a time when social distancing was mandated, understood the value of uniting under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi to defeat this foreign enemy who caused enormous damage to India and to the world. It also proves that when it comes to a cause of national interest or Jan Hit, the Indian people never hesitate to unite in a Jan Abhiyan.

