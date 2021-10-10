The government decides to treat the import substitution sector as a must-have industry





ISLAMABAD: The government has decided not only to treat the import substitution industry as an essential sector, but also to maintain it in the priority sectors for gas supply during the load management plan which will be cut out for the winter season.

And for this purpose, the Petroleum Division will soon submit the gas load management plan for the winter season under which the top priority for gas supply will go to the domestic sector followed by the gas industry. electricity and export, one of the senior officials of the Ministry of Energy. told The News.

However, in the new scenario, the government wishes to supply the gas to the import substitution industry as a priority sector such as the export industry.

The way the government ensures the gas supply of the export industry, we will also give the same treatment to the import substitution industry for gas supply. The export industry earns US dollars and the import substitution industry saves dollars.

The two sectors are therefore of equal importance. However, the official said the non-export industry, CNG and commercial sector will face the gas shutdown when the peak winter season arrives.

Yes, we have decided to exempt the import substitution industry like the export sector from the ban on gas supply under the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Prime Minister wants to treat the import substitution industry as a must-have industry, like the fertilizer sector.

The PM is also keen to improve LPG production and has granted a strong waiver to the closure of JJVL’s LPG and NGL extraction plant, saying the government imports LPG at costly foreign exchange reserves despite the fact that the country has the hand-held JJVL plant for large production of LPG. If the JJVL is made functional, the government will be able to save $ 125 million and, more importantly, the price of LPG per 11.8 kg cylinder, which has dropped to Rs 2,500, could be reduced by 500 per cylinder. And dependence on imported LPG will also drop, which is the urgent need at the time.

The country is already facing a 100 percent increase in its trade deficit which will skyrocket, according to the World Bank report, to $ 12 billion by the end of the current fiscal year. In view of the booming trade deficit which will have a negative impact on the current account deficit, the government wishes to treat the import substitution industry as a must-have industry to save US dollars spent on imports.

We have 4 bcfd of gas in the system which include 2.8 bcfd of local gas and 1.2 bcfd of imported RLNG and the peak demand in winter is 5 bcfd. This means that the non-export, commercial and CNG sectors will face the gas shutdown during the winter season, the official said.

Mentioning the letter that DG LG (Gaz Liquides) wrote on October 1, 2021 to the Managing Director of SSGC under the PM directives, asking him to resume gas supply to the LPG / NGL JJPL extraction plant in In light of the ECC’s decision taken on August 12, 2020, so that the LPG plant can play its role in producing 15% of the country’s LPG production, the official said the SSGC board had met on Saturday and that the supply of gas to the JJVL plant was one of the items on the agenda, but the Board decided to address it separately at the next meeting.

