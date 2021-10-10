Xis’ Rare Perils in Search of Common Prosperity – The New Indian Express

Almost a year ago, in November 2020, Xi Jinping’s regime blocked the Ant Group’s $ 37 billion IPO, which would have catapulted its value to nearly $ 300 billion. As Jack Ma disappeared for months, pundits and punters alike took a look at what caused the icon to eclipse. The consensus presented Jack Ma as an iconoclast who spoke reluctantly and that this was a unique battle of egos.

Rarely has delusional group thinking been extinguished so quickly. In less than 10 months, in a series of measures ranging from the crackdown on Didi, aka Chinas Uber, to the virtual closure of online tutoring, the ban on cryptocurrencies and the blocking of gaming platforms, the regime of Xi Jinping has dismantled practical cocoons on Wall Street and elsewhere. It didn’t matter that the sweeping measures eroded more than $ 2 trillion in corporate market value and investor wealth. The final ingredient in the bittersweet soup is the heated suspense over Evergrande, the great Chinese real estate giant that owes more than $ 350 billion to lenders and is on the verge of default.

The systemic purge of what is characterized as the excesses of capitalism is also a political coup. The organizing principle of any political order is to estimate risks and manage them. The greatest threat to the stability of any political system stems from the unlimited wealth of billionaires and control of information. On the social level, the appearance of billionaires has clearly worsened the social schism. Structurally, the Chinese tech giants posed a threat to the existing power structure as they presented alternative modes of managing expectations and outcomes. Xi Jinping has virtually neutralized the power of wealth by limiting technological hegemons. And by bringing together control of the data, he consolidated his power over the Chinese Communist Party and the powerful People’s Liberation.

Army. Undoubtedly, this allows it to pursue its ambition of extension and expansion as the 2022 Party Congress approaches.

Political stability is both a personal and a political quest. The central theme of his current approach to common prosperity borrows from what is apparently one of his favorite quotes from the central Taoism text which states: No calamity greater than being dissatisfied with one’s plight. As in any society, the middle class in China is subject to the angst and anxieties of life and livelihood. What sets China apart is the middle class constituency scale which is larger than the population of the United States, for example. Over the past year, Xi and his regime have focused on crafting the narrative of victims and villains, such as real estate agents who have been targeted to reduce rental and housing costs.

It should be mentioned that during the last face-to-face meeting between China and the United States, the Chinese delegation spared no effort to identify the spectacle seen on January 6 in Washington and listed the challenges of managing the pandemic. to natural disasters, from income inequalities to devastating racial inequalities. the oldest democracy in the world. The control of the levers of order, rather the semblance of order given the lack of information, allows Xi to advance the ideological dossier that Beijing has peddled on the geopolitical landscape of China’s economic prowess and stability. as an attractive and viable alternative to the chaos observed in democracies across the world.

Underlying the theme song of New China, Common Stability and Prosperity is an existential fear. In the pre-Nixon era, China’s fears, as Zhou En Lai revealed to Henry Kissinger, were of being dismembered into three by the Soviet Union, the United States, and a nascent Japan. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, China was haunted by fears of what happened to the Soviet Union. In 1992, Deng Xiaoping had embarked on the southern tour (inspired by similar tours of the emperors of the Qing dynasty), more precisely in Shenzhen, to promote economic prosperity as a bulwark against a rupture and ordered to speed up reforms and declare anyone who opposes it. to reform must leave office.

Xi Jinping, in contrast, on his new southern tour in 2013 questioned the potential of economic growth to avert collapse and, like Mao Zedong, argued for ideological fervor. Why did the Soviet Union disintegrate? Why did the Soviet Communist Party collapse? One important reason was that their ideals and beliefs had been shaken. Xi’s approach to achieving common prosperity is not without rare dangers. Starving entrepreneurship and investing returns will necessarily have repercussions, and lower growth shrouded in repression could trigger the very social instability it aims to avoid. How Xi’s new Maoism, packaged in morality, unfolds will be determined by the will of the Chinese people.

The world is at the fork of history. Democracies invested in the idea of ​​a rules-based world order defined by free will must question Xi Jinping’s expansionist ideological and territorial program. It must correct the shortcomings that hamper representative democracy so that the cult of autocracy draped in the false ideology of common prosperity is effectively rejected.

Shankkar Aiyar

Author of The Gated Republic, Aadhaar: A Biometric History of Indias 12-digit Revolution and Accidental India [email protected]