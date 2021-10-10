Its Festival 22 times! Welcome to an orgy of pride, pageantry and, uh, leveling up | Catherine bennett

UFortunately, it turns out that there is already a word for a nationwide glut of festivals and pageants. First innocently observed in 1907 and then again in the 1950s, another wave of festivities are currently being commissioned to the satisfaction of its self-proclaimed star, Boris Johnson for 2022.

Last week, with a hint of self-idolatry looming, the Prime Minister quickly appropriated one of those celebrations, the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which the queen had just launched with a baton relay. They marked, he announced, a year of pride and celebration for this country.

Pride of what? Shelves? There is so much to choose from, isn’t there, and perhaps nothing more suitable for the likely conditions of 2022 than the centenary of TS Eliots. Land of waste. But the main excuse, perhaps only partly tarnished by Prince Andrew’s continued efforts to evade prosecution of an alleged victim of sexual abuse, is Queens’ Platinum Jubilee, marking its heroic and unparalleled 70 years on the throne.

With Andrew presumably hidden away, the ritual will seem otherwise familiar: parades, coaches, thanksgiving, balcony appearances, street parties, beacons, fireworks, a concert and a three-part competition, Ceremonial, Celebration, Final, which will celebrate the service of Her Majesty’s reign, that is to say all of Her Majesty’s previous competitions.

As it is just as traditional, the pageantry will mainly be entrusted, through a process poorly understood outside the pageantry community, to a privileged brotherhood, including in this case the competition master who brought us the celebration of the Thames in 2012. Also involved in this unforgettable regatta is now platinum co-chair Sir Michael Lockett, a former Conservative conference organizer who helped with David Cameron’s leadership campaign. Although the appointment of its co-chair, former editor-in-chief Nicholas Coleridge, now presented as chairman of the Prince of Wales’ wool campaign was not immediately understandable, his presence at the Tories conference will have responded to the the party hopes that these 15m celebrations will have a parallel function in keeping it in power.

Assuring delegates that the contest would be bigger than Queen Victoria, in 1897, Coleridge confirmed that his ambition also exceeded his own, being a kind of national antidepressant, in an attempt to boost the morale of the country after the pandemic. The Wool Expert also wants us to feel invigorated, highly patriotic and truly a nation. While he was unable to confirm that Build Back Better would feature on the Queens hat, with a thoughtful Johnson kindly replacing His Majesty where there was plenty of room, Coleridge reassured Tories that the entertainment improving the mood would never lose sight of his other goal: The leveling agenda will be fully respected.

Leveling will also be, according to the Mayor of Birmingham Andy Street, be a specifically conservative Commonwealth Games message: to show that the Prime Minister’s key agenda does not apply only to white working-class areas in the north.

In Windsor, another jubilee pageant, A gallop through history, planned by other men, will take a form of Elizabeth to the present day perhaps more evocative of the kind described by Richmal Crompton. William is cast as a crook.

You know, my dear, said her mother, it’s a dear old party and quite an honor to participate in it, and a blouse is a pretty manly garment.

Yes, mum, said Guillaume.

Producer, director and Army Major General Simon Brooks-Ward promises broadcast entertainment that, even without catchphrases, can only help Johnson capitalize on the 2022 festivities just as, when he was mayor, he turned himself. appropriated the London Olympics (in the organization of which he played no role in the same way). and Danny Boyles acclaimed ceremony. Light, respectful and above all joyful, this is the motto of the Windsor competition.

There will be a fun element, the BBC reports, to act as a counterpoint to the pandemic the nation is experiencing. It seems quite a claim, even for equestrian therapy. Although at least, being largely equine, this fun element cannot be spoiled by fuel shortages. Unless, by then, we’re also running out of hay.

The Festival 22, formerly the Brexit Festival, the other major part of this celebratory orgy, could be, as befits a legacy of Theresa May, a less promising platform. There are no uniforms, no parades, no certainty even of flags. While the Tony Blairs Dome and the Millennium Festivities were recognized at the time as meaningless, unwanted and extravagant, Festival 22 faces the added complication of terrible timing amid economic decline and, perhaps, like a kind of Warning, Johnsons elevation of Nadine Dorries. The plan, while still unaffected by the hating star of I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!, is aimed at 10 diverse creative projects whose support groups are probably already grappling with their core function of burying Brexit and promoting the Tories.

The master of the competition, or creative director, is Martin Green; his visionary triplet, Open, Original, Optimist. Bad luck, Land of waste. All triumphs will become gifts from Johnson to a grateful nation. Less effective opiates can be ignored or blamed on wokeism, lefties, doomsters, the usual suspects. No pressure, therefore, but with the jubilee and the sports at the same time of the confidence bread and circuses variety, as Johnson certainly conceives them, it’s up to the Festival 22 teams to create a public engagement that at least frustrates political ownership.

While it’s not too late for enthusiasts to plan, with a few simple tanks and costumes, their own leveling contest, a story starring, for example, David Cameron cuddling around a Saudi Campfire. to a social distancing demonstration from Matt Hancock, Stanley and Boris Johnson as (vital educational contribution) Gepetto and Pinocchio and Nadine Dorries and her salaried girls like the three graces.

The parade could end, in a more conventional way, with an inspiring Shakespeare. This gemstone set in the Silver Sea during which, connecting the past with the present, a tanker loaded with untreated sewage is ceremoniously released at a popular bathing spot. The key words to any decent Johnson show are shit, shambolic, and most importantly, shameful.