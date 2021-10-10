“The world’s largest proliferator”: AQ Khan, father of the Pak nuclear bomb, dies





Pakistani nuclear scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan died Sunday morning in an Islamabad hospital at the age of 85.

Dawn reported that Khan was transferred to hospital with lung problems.

Khan, who was born in Bhopal, moved to Pakistan in 1952. After graduating, Khan moved to what was then West Germany, then to the Netherlands and Belgium to pursue advanced studies. in materials technology and metallurgy. He obtained a doctorate in metallurgical engineering from the Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium in 1972.

After India’s first nuclear explosion in 1974, Khan wrote to then Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto to offer his expertise.

Khan, who was working in the Netherlands, left for Pakistan in December 1975, allegedly with copied blueprints for the centrifuges. In Pakistan, Khan worked to increase the country’s uranium enrichment capabilities in the 1970s to boost its nascent nuclear weapons capability.

Khan was under surveillance by Dutch intelligence agencies who believed he was involved in suspicious activity. He was convicted in absentia by a Dutch court in 1983 for nuclear espionage and sentenced to four years in prison.

In the early 2000s, Khan was accused of seeking to supply nuclear technology to various countries such as Iraq, Iran, North Korea and Libya. In February 2004, Khan “confessed” on Pakistani television that he had engaged in illegal nuclear transactions. He was immediately pardoned by the Pervez Musharraf regime. However, analysts believe Khan was scapegoated for illegal transactions by the Pakistani government.

In 2009, then US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton described Khan as “possibly the greatest proliferator in the world” who had caused “untold” damage.

Following the news of his death, Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi tweeted that he knew Khan personally. He wrote: “He has helped us develop a life-saving nuclear deterrent, and a grateful nation will never forget his service in this regard. “

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted, Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr AQ Khan. He was loved by our nation because of his crucial contribution to making us a nuclear weapon state. This provided us with security against a much bigger aggressive nuclear neighbor. For the Pakistani people, he was a national icon.

Shehbaz Sharif, head of PML-N and brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif tweeted: “Today the nation has lost a true benefactor who served the homeland with heart and soul. The death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is a huge loss for the country. Its role in making Pakistan an atomic power remains central. May Allah pour out his blessings on his soul! “Nawaz was Prime Minister when Pakistan carried out its nuclear tests in 1998.

