Murals and Indonesian democracy

The democratic form of government in Indonesia seems to need to be questioned. Recently, there was a case of the removal of a fresco criticizing the government by the Satpol PP apparatus.

This was answered by the presidential spokesman as it was considered to have damaged regional facilities. However, that will again be an issue as the murals that were removed were just murals criticizing the government. Meanwhile, other murals on the surrounding side have not been removed.

Previously, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed the importance of public criticism of the government. Apparently it wasn’t really easy on the pitch.

In fact, there was a mural artist who was ultimately wanted by several officials after making a critical mural. In fact, he has been doing murals for a long time and it was only after he made a critical mural that he was sought after by several people.

During the Mata Najwa event, Najwa Shihab invited several people from the community side, students, but also from the government side, namely the president’s spokesperson himself. They express opinions on critical actions that lead to bans on the community.

In addition, the speakers also questioned the existence of a democratic state law that has become the basis for the founding of the Indonesian state. On the side of the students and the community, the criticisms conveyed are like a form of love and affection. feedback government work.

The reason is that criticism should once again become an assessment for the government. Unfortunately, in reality, this is not going well.

The form of democracy towards the government seems to have lost its life, many detractors of the popular classes and students have been banned by the authorities, so making murals of detractors becomes a problem.

In fact, people just want to be heard. A criticism is in fact also a love for the country, so that the development will be much better in the future.

Unfortunately, the presidential spokesman did not respond calmly to the question of the wall criticisms. In fact, it makes people feel more and more that there are limits to expressing their opinions in government. Many protests have been blocked by authorities, even reviews of wall paintings in art form have been suppressed and violated.

It started with a competition for murals criticizing the government by several artists, on condition that the mural that would be removed first was the winner.

It turned out to be true, the critical mural was removed by the Satpol PP device, and the identity of the mural artist was sought by the device and the village device. He is anxious for the artist in his daily life.

This, of course, is seen by the community as of great concern as critics who only use art end up being sought after. In fact, people expect a good response from the government.

The wall art is not written in swear words, nor is it a protest involving violence against a government group. Faced with this phenomenon, the freedom of opinion and criticism is very limited. So, is this form of state still a democracy?

In a democratic country, public criticism is very important in responding to the functioning of a government, and as a benchmark for the performance of the government during its reign.

A country will not perform well if there is no response from the community to express the pros and cons of running the government. Freedom of opinion and expression has of course been regulated by state law. However, what if the government sees this as a threat?

Well-being of people

It is true, the country of Indonesia is so vast that it is impossible for all parts to feel prosperous. In addition, the desire for prosperity of each community has different levels of well-being criteria. For example, the development that took place during this period was not felt by the people of the island of Java, but was felt by the people of Papua.

President Jokowi becomes a leader who can be seen by some Papuans as bringing about major changes by delivering tangible results of equitable development in Indonesia.

Public dissatisfaction with Jokowi’s performance results this period may be due to his focus on areas that have not yet received a good equitable distribution of development, so that responses to public criticism are considered less heard.

Even so, the problem that disappointed the public was how the government responded to the criticisms submitted. Even the critical murals are seen as a threat to the government.

President Joko Widodo is seen as less assertive and less receptive to public criticism, especially when instructing his device to deal with the voice of the people.

In addition, authorities directly involved by the community are seen as a threat to obstruct freedom of expression. This is what prompts people to ask the president for help in handling his device.

What about people’s freedom of speech and how do you criticize a good government so that it is heard? How about assessing the community’s response to the results of current governance if not with criticism? Because, as the president himself said, some form of criticism of the government is necessary.

However, it is undeniable that those who exert a lot of violence and cause unrest among protesters and critics are on the lower levels.

So it’s not a good thing to just blame the president all the time. While many people and other devices are behind it as well.