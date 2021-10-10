Donald Trump says Republicans should show some ‘backbone’ without fear of being ‘impeached’





Former President Trump blasted his party members on Saturday, giving President Biden time to raise his debt ceiling, then demanded Republicans show their “backbone” to let go of their anger.

In front of thousands of enthusiastic fans at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, he put on the biggest blockbuster show ever.

He argued that he never authorized the 2020 election by attacking Biden’s spending plan as a “socialist disaster” that triggered stagflation, but Republican Senator Mitch McConnell raised the debt ceiling in collaboration with the Democratic Party. He turned his greatest anger on McConnell.

“Republicans in Congress need to stay strong. Now is not the time for Republicans to lie down, leave, quit or be afraid, ”he said.

“No matter what happens, it happens. Don’t worry about being fired, don’t worry about anything…

“But they don’t seem to have a backbone.”

Last week, 11 Republican senators voted to end filibuster with the Democratic Party, giving more time to end the looming default.

“They can now have two more months to figure out how to ruin us,” Trump said.

Former President Trump detonated members of his party during a rally in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday night. Visits to major states in the 2024 nomination contest are seen as another sign Trump is considering running for the White House again.

“Republicans in Congress need to stay strong. Now is not the time for Republicans to fold, leave, quit or be afraid, ”Trump told fans in Des Moines, Iowa.

His visit to Iowa is at the start of the nominations calendar and is the latest work of the former president’s Will to Dance Mock Orchid 2024.

But in the middle of next year, it should have been an opportunity to boost the Republican candidates.

He revealed that he was the right kind of Republican, “America First” Republican, that he wanted to strengthen.

His visit came when a member investigating the January 6 violence focused on Trump and his top aide.

On Friday, the former president said he would do everything possible to protect the presidential record from investigations and stage a possible legal battle after he said the White House did not have the right to claim executive privilege. ..

And it follows a new book that elected President Trump in a flood of embarrassing headlines.

Saturday gave the former president the opportunity to take on the role of host in front of his fans in Iowa.

The state is an important venue for anyone considering an implementation in 2024. Its position as an early caucus may allow candidates to catapult themselves into the fight against powerful ground games.

Mr. Trump visited Iowa for the first time since last year’s campaign. This is an important state for anyone considering running the White House.

Thousands of people waited all day for Trump to appear shortly before 8 p.m. local time.

Insiders say this is especially important to Trump. Despite losing a caucus to Senator Ted Cruz, he was the first Republican to win the state since George W. Bush in 2004.

The latest polls suggest he has grown in popularity since his resignation.

The latest Des Moines Register / Mediacom Iowa poll shows 53% of Iowa have a favorable opinion of the former president, giving him the highest rating on record.

He announced Trump’s record as one of his promises and received a warm welcome from Senator Chuck Grassley, who kept his promise.

“President Trump has stepped forward on a tax cut platform and offered the biggest tax cut in the country’s history,” he said with a roar of approval.

“President Trump showed up on the criminal justice reform platform and signed off on the criminal justice reform that I sponsored.

“President Trump ran on a platform to secure the border, and the border was secure. “

In all the stories of 2024, this moment reminded me that the rally was an opportunity for Trump to rally his support before the middle of next year.

“Iowa is absolutely important to our efforts to regain the House of Representatives and Senate in 2022 and the White House in 2024,” he said in a fundraising message to supporters this week.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley was one of the speakers after recently announcing he would run for the eighth term in the middle of next year.

Ahead of the event’s gates at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday, crowds browsed dozens of stalls selling Trump merchandise – from T-shirts, lapel pins, coogees to knives –

But it also gave him the opportunity to show off for his supporters in an attack on his favorite target.

He opposed Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and the chaotic airlift from Kabul.

“They had no idea who was on those planes. I still do not know.

“Only 3 percent were eligible to be taken to a place called the United States. 3 percent.

“You will be hearing from them in a very bad way over the next few years.”

He called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “shitty work” and called on her supporters to take Democrats out of Congress.

“They have to go all in there,” he said.

“Virtually all Democrats in the House of Representatives and Senate have approved muddled legislation, and that is why every single one of them must be voted away,” he said.

Donald Trump says Republicans should show some ‘backbone’ without fear of being ‘impeached’

Source link Donald Trump said Republicans should show some ‘backbone’ without fear of being ‘impeached’

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texasnewstoday.com/donald-trump-said-republicans-should-show-some-spine-without-worrying-about-being-impeached/493517/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos