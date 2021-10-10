Prime Minister Imran expresses sadness over death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan – Pakistan





Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan died on Sunday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his deep sorrow over the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

The Prime Minister, in a tweet, said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is beloved by our nation because of his essential contribution to making Pakistan a nuclear weapon state.

“It provided us with security against a much bigger aggressive nuclear neighbor. For the Pakistani people, he was a national icon, ”added the Prime Minister.

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) October 10, 2021

Earlier, the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi also expressed his sadness and said that he has known Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan personally since 1982 and is deeply saddened to learn of Dr Khan’s passing.

“He helped us develop life-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his service in this regard. May Allah bless him, “he added.

– Dr Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 10, 2021

Rasheed took to Twitter to post an old photo taken with the nuclear scientist, begging for his forgiveness.

“May Allah grant patience to those close to Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and those who mourn his passing,” he added.

– Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) October 10, 2021

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar prayed for the soul of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan after hearing of his disappearance and said he had played a key role in Pakistan’s invincibility.

– Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) October 10, 2021

Defense Minister Parvez Khattak said he was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, adding that “Pakistan will forever honor its service to the nation”.

“The nation is highly indebted to him for his contribution to strengthening our defense capabilities”

– Pervez Khattak (@PervezKhattakPK) October 10, 2021

Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood praised the nuclear scientist, calling him “a pioneer of Pakistan’s nuclear program”.

“Sad to hear of the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan. He was a pioneer of Pakistan’s nuclear program and contributed immensely to our security. May his soul be torn,” he tweeted.

– Shafqat Mahmood (@Shafqat_Mahmood) October 10, 2021

Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a loss for the nation.

– Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 10, 2021

Earlier, Pakistani nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who had been ill for some time, died on Sunday at the age of 86.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was considered the father of Pakistan’s nuclear program and is revered in his home as a hero for building the first atomic bomb in the Muslim world.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan’s health started to deteriorate last night, after which he was taken to hospital in the morning. The doctors did their best to save the scientist’s life, but could not do so and he passed away.

Born in 1936 in Bhopal, India, Dr Khan immigrated with his family to Pakistan in 1947 after the partition of the subcontinent.

In 1967, Khan obtained an engineering degree from a university in the Netherlands and then joined the doctoral program in metallurgical engineering at a university in Belgium.

He was the first Pakistani to receive three presidential awards including Hilal-e-Imtiaz.

