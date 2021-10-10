President Joko Widodo distributes BLT to street vendors and small stalls in Malioboro





Sonora.ID – The government has again distributed direct cash assistance (BLT) to those deemed in need. In this program, the beneficiaries are street vendors (PKL) and traders. During his visit to Malioboro region, special region of Yogyakarta today (09/10/2021), President Joko Widodo as well as Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X and the coordinating minister of economy, Airlangga Hartanto, as well as other officials, symbolically transmitted BLT PKL and small warungs. . “I wish, together with the coordinating minister of the economy, with Ngarso Dalem, the governor of the special region of Yogyakarta and other ministers, and the mayor of Yogyakarta, to inaugurate the start of the cash aid,” said President Joko Widodo in front of traders in Malioboro, Saturday (10/09/2021). Also read: BLT Salary / Salary Grant Phases 1 and 2 already disbursed, here is how to check the list of beneficiaries! President Joko Widodo said that under the Cash Assistance for Street Vendors and Stalls (BTPKLW) program, up to one million beneficiaries of street vendors and small stall owners across the Indonesia will receive a BLT of 1,200,000 rupees. “All over Indonesia there will be a million street and stall vendors, a million two hundred thousand will be donated, isn’t that enough? One million two hundred thousand is enough, according to our calculations, that’s enough, “President Joko Widodo told Jl. Maliobora, Yogyakarta, Saturday (10/09/2021). Meanwhile, on the opportunity to distribute BLT in Malioboro, grantees said they were happy to have received BLT, where most grantees plan to use this BLT as additional capital for their business. Also Read: 1.2 Million IDR MSME BLT Starts Disbursement, Here Are The Conditions And How To Verify Recipients!





LATEST October 10, 2021 2:05 PM WIB October 10, 2021 2:00 PM WIB October 10, 2021 1:25 PM WIB October 10, 2021 1:05 PM WIB

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sonora.id/read/422933911/presiden-joko-widodo-salurkan-blt-ke-pkl-dan-warung-kecil-di-malioboro The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos