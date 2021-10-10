PM Narendra Modi will visit UP twice this month

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi should visit Uttar pradesh twice this month.

The prime minister, according to official sources, will travel to Kushinagar on October 20 to inaugurate an international airport and is expected to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on October 25.

Sources said the prime minister’s program was being mapped out and the schedule for the first visit was almost final.

Officials say the prime minister will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport which will boost tourism, especially in the Buddhist circuit, as Kushinagar is where Lord Buddha breathed his last.

The first flight to the international airport will likely arrive from Sri Lanka, which has a huge Buddhist population. The flight will likely carry the president of Sri Lanka, other delegates and Buddhist pilgrims, a senior government official said.

Several Buddhist temples and guesthouses were built around the main temple, also known as the Mahaparinirvaan Sthal.

PM Modi will also lay the groundwork for a medical school in Kushinagar.

On October 25, the prime minister is expected to launch a pan-Indian health infrastructure program from Varanasi.

Sources said the prime minister’s focus on the state would continue even after October, as several projects were ready for ground breaking or laying of foundations. Some of these projects include Purvanchal Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, and several medical schools.