Boris Johnsons Radio 4 interview: how to make interviewees stop talking | Ed cumming

Boris Johnson is on Radio 4s Today program for the first time in two years last week, and you could tell. The Prime Minister was so excited that interviewer Nick Robinson struggled to say a word. At the end, Robinson started talking about Johnson. Prime Minister, are you going to take a break? he said irritably. Prime Minister, stop talking. It’s the presenters ‘equivalent of footballers’ malpractice: not pretty, but sometimes inevitable, the calling card of a battle-scarred veteran.

Silencing the talkers is an old dilemma for broadcasters. Politicians are trained from birth to prevarication. By the time they reach maturity they have an arsenal of time-wasting tics: this is important and if you just let me finish, well, I’m glad you asked that question, because as I did. I have said repeatedly to my constituents and the Prime Minister has said often in parliament and in interviews, this is exactly the kind of vital question on which our constituents are entitled to expect clear answers. Fairness rules mean interviewers can’t be too blunt, so every political interview turns into a version of Just a Minute where the interviewee tries to pass the slot without getting canceled.

Civilians can be almost as bad. Often times, they’ve finally been invited to talk about their special topic after a lifetime of toil in the dark. They can be forgiven for seizing their moment, but the audience can be forgiven for being extinct. This is why celebrities are guests of Goldilocks; aware of the need to fill the airwaves in interesting ways but also desperate to be invited again.

Depending on their position on this spectrum, respondents will be more or less sensitive to the dark arts of interruption. On the radio, interviewers can raise their hands or shrug their shoulders and breathe as if they are about to drop out. In extremis, they can run a finger very slowly over their throat while looking directly into the eyes of their guests. Melvyn Bragg is said to be in favor of this on In our time.

It’s harder on TV. Some prefer a slightly raised finger. If you shape your mouth like you’re about to say w, would you shut up? people will subconsciously prepare for another question. Other interviewers will smile, or nod, with increasing intensity until their subjects get the idea. It is ironic that in an era of more interviews than ever before, interviewers are becoming more patient and informal. I blame the podcasts, which are a bloviator’s dream. If you listen to old Sue Lawley Disks of the Deserted Island, she looks like a customs officer. The guests don’t seem to care.

Real-life interruptions are also difficult, despite the benefit of body language advice, like switching from foot to foot, anxiously gazing at fire exits, or putting on your coat. A Harvard study earlier this year, conversations tend to go on for too long because people are too polite to end them. Adam Mastroianni, who led the study, explained that there is usually a coordination failure about when to end conversations. People feel like it’s a social disruption to say, I’m good to go. For this reason, we are clever not to disseminate this information.

If it’s like that for the Americans, it’s even harder for the British. We are supposed to pride ourselves on gossiping and not being rude. From Tony Hancock to Alan Partridge, the abrupt start to the conversation is comedy in waiting. As much as we would like, we cannot copy Isabelle Adjanis Metro character who interrupts the woman next to her at dinner and says Stop! Tell someone else your story, because I don’t care about all this bullshit. In England, the tacit agreement is that everyone tries not to be too boring, which ironically puts us at the mercy of trouble.

A quick Twitter survey revealed some promising conversation starters. Start humming under your breath, slowly getting louder until the person you are talking to wonders what it is. Or tell them they have something stuck in their teeth. Or say that I too have lost people I care about. Surrealism can work. One idea was to ask the group if anyone had ever bought their Christmas tree, regardless of the context. Then there are farts, crying, fainting, and faking heart attacks. Extreme, maybe, but having a few options is important.

Some tactics are so well known that they are grosser than wandering. Well, I don’t have to monopolize you, it’s as subtle as pouring a drink on someone. Better to look over their shoulder and suddenly beam with joy, like you’ve just seen their lottery numbers come up. I’m so sorry, you say, but I just saw X is here, have you met X? You would like them. In this situation, X is the second most boring person present.

As polite as your methods are, escape is easier than intervention. Phones and queers are on permanent standby. Better yet, a friend father taught him to always have two glasses in his hand. If the conversation is dragging on, you have a ready-made excuse to leave; otherwise, you have two drinks.

This is what most of us needed after listening to Boris and Nick.