Jim Acosta condemns Chuck Grassley and Kim Reynolds for attending Trump Iowa rally: ‘crooked’





Ahead of former President Donald Trump’s rally in Iowa, CNN’s Jim Acosta slammed Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Sen. Chuck Grassley, and Representatives Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks for attending the “America First “in Des Moines.

“It’s twisted and devilish. I’m sorry, you listen to what he just said about Haitian migrants and say it’s not bad,” Acosta said on CNN Live on Saturday.

“Trump needs to hold another rally with top GOP lawmakers in Iowa tonight and these politicians need to ask, ‘Why are you sharing the stage with this man after what he just said about Haitian migrants? And what did he do to it? country on January 6? ”, he added.

All four of Iowa’s Republican politicians gave speeches to their supporters before Trump took the stage at the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday night – his first visit to the state after losing to President Joe Biden last November.

CNN Chief White House Correspondent Jim Acosta returns to the White House after Federal Judge Timothy J. Kelly ordered the White House to reinstate his press pass on November 16, 2018 in Washington, DC . Alex Wong / Getty Images

“Apparently Friday’s jobs numbers are the fault of those who are unvaccinated, not the president,” Miller-Meeks said, drawing taunts from the crowd. “And we have a border crisis. It’s a travesty what’s going on at the border now and we have to build our wall and we have to test everyone for COVID-19 crossing that border.”

“President Biden has no borders because he stopped building the fence and he invited people to this country in violation of our law,” said Grassley, who recently announced his candidacy for reelection in 2022.

Trump has remained supportive in Iowa despite stepping down from office more than eight months ago. In a Des Moines Register / Mediacom Iowa poll released Oct. 4, about 53% of Iowa residents said they had a favorable opinion and 45% said they had an unfavorable opinion of the former president.

Democrats in Iowa condemned their Republican counterparts for supporting Trump after a crowd of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

“Republicans in Iowa have linked themselves to a man who attacked the foundations of our democracy throughout his tenure,” Ross Wilburn, chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party, said in a statement. “Just nine months ago, he instigated a violent mob to attack his own vice president and threaten the lives of lawmakers who were simply fulfilling their constitutional duty to certify our election.”

Ammar Moussa, spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, called Trump’s lingering grip on the Republican Party “an anvil around the neck until 2022”.

“The Republican Party remains indebted to a president who oversaw millions of lost jobs, hundreds of thousands of lives lost and a violent assault on the Capitol and the police,” Moussa said in a statement.

Newsweek has reached out to Grassley for comment.

