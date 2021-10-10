Do not try this at home





Jakarta – Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto posted a photo of a member’s attraction Backup components (Komcad) TNI on their social media accounts (medsos). Prabowo slipped a message for the community. Prabowo uploaded photos of Komcad members’ attractions to his Instagram account, @prabowo, which is checked in blue, Sunday (10/10/2021). There is a photo posted. In the photo, a member of Komcad shows his teeth. The member was seen wearing a T-shirt with the words “KOMCAD” on his back, TNI style pants and PDL shoes. The Komcad member performed an attraction by dividing piles of hebel (a building material that replaces bricks or bricks) using his head. There are 4 stacked hebels. “Dear brothers and sisters, please don’t try this at home,” the caption of Prabowo’s post said, as seen detik.com. As we know, Komcad The first batch was officially established at a ceremony held in Pusdiklatpassus, Bandung, West Java, Thursday (7/10). The nomination of the first batch of Komcad was made directly by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). At the time that President Jokowi and Minister of Defense Prabowo inspected the troops of the reserve component. (Doc. Documentation team of Minister of Defense Prabowo) At the time that President Jokowi and Minister of Defense Prabowo inspected the troops of the reserve component. (Doc. Documentation team of Minister of Defense Prabowo) Prabowo also accompanied Jokowi. The two looked intimate during the Komcad Determination event. Jokowi and Prabowo boarded the same open jeep while inspecting the Komcad TNI troops. The Reserve component is a voluntary or non-compulsory program mandated by law number 23 of 2019 concerning the management of national resources for national defense (PSDN). The mobilization of the Reserve Elements can only be carried out by the President with the approval of the DPR RI and under the control of the Commander of the TNI. Watch the video: Specifications of Rantis Rid by Jokowi-Prabowo during Komcad Troop Check [Gambas:Video 20detik] (zak / imk)

