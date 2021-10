C-SPAN Promotes Trump Iowa Rally As ‘2024 Campaign’ Despite No Official Announcement

As thousands of supporters of former President Donald Trump packed the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Saturday for its first rally since the 2020 election, C-SPAN came under fire for covering the event and promoting it as “2024 campaign”.

Online, many have questioned and criticized C-SPAN’s planned coverage of Trump’s rally in Des Moines, Iowa, which the network has touted as the “2024 campaign,” despite no official announcement. of a re-election campaign in 2024.

“Please explain why this is covered live on @cspan?” Asked activist Barbara Melmet. “The 2024 campaign is NOT a reason to give air to someone who has actively tried to overthrow the government.”

Trump has yet to announce a formal run for president in 2024. Over the past few months, he has repeatedly signaled that he will not be launching a bid anytime soon due to the “campaign finance regulations” “.

An official announcement would trigger election laws that will regulate how he can spend and raise funds, and impose a requirement to file annual financial statements containing details of his personal and business finances.

Eight months after the start of Trump’s presidency and he has remained in the news, defying the tradition of former presidents retiring from the political scene after the inauguration of their successor.

Since the election, mainstream news outlets have toughened their coverage of Trump, of the attention he should be given to the choice of words used to describe his constant barrage of baseless allegations of electoral fraud.

Critics say lending Trump a platform would help spread propaganda that voter fraud cost him the election, further eroding public confidence in the integrity of the electoral process. Others argue that news organizations that try to sideline Trump run the risk of inflaming his constituents.

Trump has promised a return to politics since leaving the White House and arguably remains the most prominent figure in the Republican Party. It has held several campaign-style rallies, most notably in Florida and Ohio, in recent months, with a focus on promoting the 2022 congressional candidates featured on its “America First” program.

“I might even decide to beat them for the third time,” he said at the Florida Conservative Political Action Conference in February.

According to the polls, most Republican voters argue that he is looking for the White House again. In a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll, released in September, 58% of Republican voters said they would vote to put Trump back on the ballot in the next election.

Newsweek has contacted C-SPAN for comment, but has not received a response in time for publication.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at a rally September 25, 2021 in Perry, Georgia. Sean Rayford / Getty Images

